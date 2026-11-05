CFMoto V4SR-RR superbike unveiled at EICMA 2026 – 210 hp, active aero, 315 km/h top speed

In Bikes, CFMoto, International Bike News / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 5 November 2026 5:09 pm

CFMoto has unveiled the V4SR-RR at EICMA 2026, its most powerful and technologically advanced superbike to date, featuring a 997 cc V4 engine producing more than 210 hp and a claimed top speed exceeding 315 km/h. The new flagship superbike has an approximate dry weight of 180 kg and features independently controlled active aerodynamic winglets, bringing technology more commonly associated with top-level racing machinery to CFMoto’s superbike programme.

The V4SR-RR combines lightweight construction with premium components from established performance brands. Suspension is supplied by Ohlins, braking is handled by Brembo, while an Akrapovič exhaust system and Pirelli tyres complete the package.

Alongside the standard V4SR-RR, CFMoto also displayed a model variant, the V4SR-RR Carbon Black, an exclusive track-focused version featuring extensive carbon-fibre bodywork and MotoGP-inspired aerodynamic elements.

The Carbon Black gets a dedicated Akrapovic titanium racing exhaust, while additional racing components are supplied by GILLES Tooling. Its predominantly black carbon-fibre finish further distinguishes it from the standard model.

Both motorcycles share the same underlying V4SR-RR concept, although CFMoto has yet to release a complete breakdown of the Carbon Black’s technical differences. The new superbike represents an important step in CFMoto’s ambitions to compete beyond its established middleweight and adventure motorcycle segments, taking on the premium superbike category with a high-performance V4 platform.

CFMoto has yet to disclose full engine specifications, including torque output, or detailed chassis and electronic equipment.