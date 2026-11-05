Free Penang ferry for Deepavali – Nov 8, show MyKad

In Local News, Public Transport / by Danny Tan / 5 November 2026 9:57 am

The Penang Port Commission and Penang Port have announced free ferry rides in conjunction with Deepavali celebrations this Sunday.

The RM0 fare is for pedestrians and motorcycle/bicycle riders taking the ferry to go from Pangkalan Sultan Abdul Halim in Butterworth on the mainland to Pangkalan Raja Tun Uda on the island, vice versa, on November 8.

The free rides are reserved for Malaysian citizens, and you’ll have to present your MyKad or MyKid to enjoy the privilege.

Penang Port Commission Datuk Yeoh Soon Hin said that last year’s Deepavali saw 7,780 pedestrians and 1,518 two-wheelers enjoy the free ferry rides.