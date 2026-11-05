GAC opens first overseas battery pack plant in Chonburi, Thailand – 78.85% local sourcing, 7,000 packs a year

In International News / by Jonathan James Tan / 5 November 2026 11:06 am

GAC has opened its first overseas battery pack assembly plant, and it’s in Thailand’s Chonburi. Operated by the carmaker’s wholly-owned battery subsidiary Inpow Battery, the over-13,000-square metre factory represents an investment of over 50 million yuan (RM30.5 million).

It’s been designed to churn out 7,000 battery packs a year in the first phase, and capacity could increase to 20,000 in the second phase. These packs will initially be used by Thai-CKD GAC vehicles, including the Aion Y Plus.

The assembly lines are fully automated, with technologies including CCD (charge-coupled device) visual inspection systems for precision laser welding and automated welding robots.

According to GAC, 78.85% is the local sourcing rate, the factory operates under ISO 9001 and IATF 16949 standards, and every battery pack must pass insulation voltage withstand testing at 1,500 volts, plus IP68 water and dust protection testing. Globally, Inpow has produced over 300,000 battery packs to date.