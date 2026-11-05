iCaur 03T REEV spied in Malaysia – up to 428 PS, 190 km NEDC EV range, 800 km total; launching this year?

In Cars, iCaur, Spyshots / by Jonathan Lee / 5 November 2026 3:39 pm

With Thailand and Indonesia having already received the iCaur 03T – confusingly as the Jaecoo 6T and the Chery J6T respectively – it looks like it will soon be Malaysia’s turn. The widebody electrified SUV was spotted on the Federal Highway by Threads user jaypenang in a refreshing shade of Honey Yellow, and yes, it does indeed wear the iCaur badge.

But the other badge that’s even more telling is the REEV script on the front fenders, indicating that the car has a range extender engine under the bonnet, a first for an iCaur in Malaysia. That would be a 1.5 litre turbo four-cylinder petrol generator that helps juice an EV powertrain – both shared with the larger V27 – that is quite a bit more powerful than the regular 03 EV’s.

The rear-wheel-drive version already makes 252 PS (185 kW) and 300 Nm of torque – 68 PS (50 kW) and 80 Nm more than the equivalent EV – allowing it to get from zero to 100 km/h in 7.9 seconds on its way to a somewhat low top speed of 160 km/h.

The dual-motor AWD variant goes even further with a whopping 428 PS (315 kW) and 505 Nm, a jump of 149 PS (110 kW) and 120 Nm. So equipped, the CSH completes the century sprint in a blistering 5.5 seconds, although the top speed is unchanged.

Both models utilise a 33.67 kWh LFP battery that delivers 190 km of pure EV range with RWD and 160 km with AWD. Note that both figures are on the outdated NEDC cycle, so expect closer to 160 km and 130 km respectively on the WLTP cycle. With a 45 litre fuel tank, the CSH has combined range of 800 km with RWD and 750 km with AWD, also NEDC.

In terms of charging, the CSH supports up to 100 kW of DC fast charging, enabling it to be topped up from 30 to 80% in 20 minutes. It also accepts up to 6.6 kW of AC charging and possesses a 2.3 kW vehicle-to-load (V2L) function.

Chery J6T CSH in Indonesia

The “T” suffix brings with it a widebody kit, with stretched fenders increasing the width by a considerable 40 mm to 1,950 mm. This has necessitated the fitment of beefier new bumpers with front fog lights (lengthening the car by almost 100 mm to 4,503 mm) and different wheel arch extensions, and there are also new (fake) front fender vents. Filling up the arches very well are massive new 21-inch alloy wheels that mark this particular unit out as the AWD model.

Given that the car seen here is shorn of any camouflage, it stands to reason that the iCaur 03T REEV will beat the highly-anticipated V27 to market. As it’s now already November, we expect the latter to debut early next year instead, matching markets like Australia.

Loading 3 photos…