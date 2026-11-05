MBSJ to add 1,000 parking bays in Subang Jaya annually

In Local News / by Anthony Lim / 5 November 2026 12:00 pm

In a move to address public parking shortages, Subang Jaya city council (MBSJ) is planning to increase the number of parking bays in its administrative area by a minimum of 2% each year. This will see an addition of around 1,000 parking lots annually, The Star reports.

According to Subang Jaya mayor Datuk Rumaizi Baharin, the additional bays are expected to come from commercial areas within new developments. He added that a review on the percentage of increase would be carried out every two years.

He added that MBSJ had proposed that the annual revenue target for parking fee collection be set with a minimum increase of 2% from the previous year’s target, but assured users that the move would not affect parking charges and that there would be no increase in parking rates.

“If new parking areas are added during the year, the additional revenue from the new parking bays should be calculated separately and added to the target after the 2% increase, based on MBSJ’s records and calculations,” he said.

Rumaizi added that the appointed concession company, Rantaian Mesra, a subsidiary of MBI Selangor, must ensure that payments based on actual collections for the current year exceeded the prescribed minimum threshold. Parking fee collection for the council is through the Selangor Intelligent Parking (SIP) system, which is handled by ITMax System via its 70%-owned subsidiary Selmax.