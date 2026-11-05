Moto Guzzi V85 TT Napapijri unveiled at EICMA

In Bikes, International Bike News, Moto Guzzi / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 5 November 2026 11:09 am

Moto Guzzi has unveiled the V85 TT Napapijri at EICMA 2026, a special edition of its adventure motorcycle developed in collaboration with Italian outdoor clothing brand Napapijri. The special edition receives an exclusive colour scheme and additional equipment, while retaining the standard V85 TT’s mechanical specifications.

Its blue, red and white livery takes inspiration from the Napapijri logo and Norwegian flag, with the colours applied across the fuel tank, frame, front mudguard and fork guards. The fuel tank also features a map-inspired graphic incorporating the geographical coordinates of North Cape, Norway, while the front mudguard carries the name “NORDKAPP”.

Other exclusive details include laser-engraved Moto Guzzi and Napapijri logos on the upper handlebar clamp. The adjustable windscreen features a geometric pattern inspired by Napapijri’s Rainforest jacket, which is also reproduced as embroidery on the saddle alongside Moto Guzzi’s signature eagle motif.

The special edition also comes with a Napapijri Bering Bag travel duffel, made from Cotone Pronto Intervento, a traditional waxed cotton canvas known for its durability and weather resistance. Standard equipment includes heated grips and seat, handguards, an aluminium sump guard and the Moto Guzzi MIA connectivity system while riding information is shown on a 5-inch full-colour TFT display.

Power comes from Moto Guzzi’s familiar 853 cc air-cooled, transverse-mounted 90-degree V-twin engine, featuring variable valve timing. Output remains unchanged at 80 hp at 7,750 rpm and 83 Nm of torque at 5,100 rpm.