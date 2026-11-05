Penang cancels 27,734 auto number plate recognition ANPR parking compounds, refunds RM203k to motorists

In Local News / by Mick Chan / 5 November 2026 12:53 pm

The Penang state government has cancelled 27,734 compounds issued through its automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) system, and has refunded RM203,170 to affected motorists following the discontinuation of the system, reported Bernama.

Of these compounds issued, 27,485 of the cancelled compounds were issued by the Penang Island City Council (MBPP), while the remaining 249 compounds were issued by the Seberang Perai City Council (MBSP), said Penang state local government and town and country planning committee chairman H’ng Mooi Lye.

Of the total, 6,470 compounds had been paid for, comprised of 6,441 compounds under MBPP, for which RM202,435 was refunded to motorists, while 29 compounds under MBSP for which refunds amounted to RM735, H’ng said in a parliamentary reply.

In August, Penang chief minister Chow Kon Yeow said that the state government issued an order to suspend the ANPR system used for issuing parking compounds, and the decision was made after the state government took into account public feedback and views regarding the implementation of the system.

Penang Island City Council mayor Datuk A. Rajendran said in August that an average of about 7,000 parking offence compounds had been issued every month since the system was introduced in April last year.

The ANPR system cross-checks number plates with the road transport department (JPJ) database. If a vehicle is found to be parked illegally or without payment, a compound fine notice is issued on the spot, with the owner’s details pulled directly from JPJ records.

Rajendran said that council tests showed that a one-minute grace period was sufficient for motorists to open the Penang Smart Parking app and complete payment, adding that motorists were required to pay as soon as their vehicles were parked in designated bays, even if they remained inside with the engine running. This had caused unease and concern among Penang residents.