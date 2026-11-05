In Local News / by Danny Tan / 5 November 2026 3:58 pm

Petron and Caltex have started paying ‘goodwill compensation’ (pembayaran ganti rugi secara ihsan) to those whose vehicles suffered from engine damage following reports of contaminated RON95 petrol.

Minister of domestic trade and living costs Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali said that the two oil companies have started following up on reports of damage that have been verified, while detailed investigations are ongoing. However, this is not an admission of guilt or liability, hence ‘goodwill’.

“Caltex and Petron have established a customer recovery programme that involves goodwill compensation based on the determined criteria, without an admission of guilt or liability at this stage. The payment will be made to customers who have submitted full reports with valid supporting documents,” Armizan told parliament today.

He was answering a question from an MP who wanted to know the results of Jabatan Kimia’s RON95 sample analysis as well as the government’s actions to restore the confidence of motorists, as well as compensation for those affected. On that, the Papar MP said that early analysis results on 43 petrol samples found no water contamination.