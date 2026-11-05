Proton exported 2,610 vehicles in October; full-year export volume set to exceed 10,000 units in 2026

In Local News, Proton / by Mick Chan / 5 November 2026 11:15 am

Proton announced that it had exported 2,610 vehicles in the month of October, comprised of Proton and Geely models from its Tanjong Malim plant, and total exports for the year to date currently stands at 9,980 units.

The carmaker had surpassed its 2025 full-year export figure of 6,000 units, achieved within the first nine months of this year, and it is aiming to breach the 10,000-unit mark for 2026.

“Export volume continues to increase thanks to demand from Proton’s own overseas partners as well as demand from Geely’s export markets. This leads to increased parts ordering volume for our vendors, resulting in better production utilisation as well as improved economies of scale,” said Proton deputy CEO Datuk Abdul Rashid Musa.

“Even with the improved numbers, we are still at the beginning of revitalising our export sales, so expect the segment to grow its percentage contribution to group sales in the coming years,” he said.

Last month, Proton announced that it will be assembling the 2026 Geely Okavango in Tanjong Malim for export markets, which could mean that a Malaysian-market Proton X90 facelift is due soon.

Proton sold 21,624 vehicles in October, and 182,510 units in the year to date. Its best-selling model continues to be the Saga, which had 7,352 units sold in October and 75,589 units sold in the year to date.