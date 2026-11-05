SYM Maxsym Turbo concept maxi-scooter gets 465 cc turbocharged twin, 53 hp

In Bikes, International Bike News, SYM / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 5 November 2026 10:55 am

Shown at EICMA, Italy, is the SYM Maxsym Turbo concept scooter, potentially indicating a new design direction for the Taiwanese manufacturer. The Maxsym Turbo concept is notable for using forced induction, a relatively uncommon approach in the scooter segment.

With a 465 cc parallel-twin engine equipped with turbocharger and intercooler, the Maxim Turn concept deliver a claimed output of 53 hp at 6,500 rpm and 58.9 Nm of torque at 5,500 rpm. According to SYM, this represents more than a 40% increase in torque compared with a naturally aspirated engine of similar displacement with a claimed 0-100 km/h acceleration time of less than 5.7 seconds.

The turbocharged engine is paired with a liquid-cooling system and DOHC, eight-valve cylinder head. The intercooler helps cool the compressed intake air before it enters the engine, improving combustion efficiency and allowing more air into the cylinders.

Beyond the engine, the Maxsym Turbo also adopts a motorcycle-style chassis arrangement, with the engine mounted to the frame rather than forming part of the conventional swingarm-mounted powertrain assembly. This is intended to improve handling precision and stability at higher speeds.

Suspension consists of an upside-down front fork and a rear multi-link monoshock. Both wheels measure 15 inches, wearing 120/70 front and 160/60 rear tyres. Braking is handled by twin front discs and a single rear disc.

Electronic rider aids include ride-by-wire throttle, cornering ABS and cornering traction control, with the latter two designed to help maintain control when riding through bends. The equipment list also includes a seven-inch TFT instrument display with SYM+ connectivity, electrically adjustable windscreen and cruise control.

Seat height is set at 790 mm, with a 16-litre fuel tank and 1,543 mm wheelbase. The scooter measures 2,192 mm long and 902 mm wide. For now, the Maxsym Turbo remains a technology concept rather than a confirmed production model. SYM has not announced a production timeline, pricing or market availability.

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