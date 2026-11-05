Touch ‘n Go Business Card – share your contact details with others via NFC or QR, RM49.90 introductory price

In Local News / by Jonathan James Tan / 5 November 2026 3:32 pm

Always meeting new potential clients and/or business partners at networking events? Check out the Touch ‘n Go Business Card – a Touch ‘n Go (TnG) card and a digital contact card in one. It’s valid for seven years and you can buy it on shop.touchngo.com.my for an introductory price of RM49.90.

You can share your contact details (phone number, email address, company details, profile photo, professional links) by tapping the card on the recipient’s NFC-enabled phone or by getting the recipient to scan the QR code on the card.

You can also create multiple profiles, add social media links and use a lead-capture function through TnG’s Business Card Portal. For corporate customers, there’s a Teams Mode that allows companies to order cards featuring their own branding and logos. The option includes centralised management of employee profiles. 100 cards is the minimum order.

The TnG Business Card can only be had in silver for now, but we’re sure TnG would consider other colours if this takes off. Gold would make quite the statement for business types!