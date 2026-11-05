UMW Toyota Motor now provides aftersales support for recon cars – from RM469; 12-month part, labour warranty

In Cars, Local News, Toyota / by Gerard Lye / 5 November 2026 1:57 pm

UMW Toyota Motor (UMWT) has introduced a nationwide service campaign for reconditioned Toyota vehicles under its Toyota Extra Mile initiative. With this, owners of such vehicles will have access to professional vehicle care backed by certified technicians, genuine parts and established maintenance standards. This is priced from RM469 and available at 103 service centres in the country.

Considering grey imports make up a significant portion of Toyotas registered in Malaysia, offering aftersales support to owners of these vehicles serves a purpose. Reconditioned vehicles sent in can undergo a comprehensive vehicle inspection and assessment, with any work done covered by a 12-month warranty on parts and labour.

“Toyota’s reputation for quality, durability and reliability has been built over generations, and maintaining that standard remains an important part of the ownership experience. Every Toyota, even reconditioned Toyota vehicles deserve the attention of people who understand the vehicle, its engineering and the care required to keep it performing at its best. Through this campaign, we are extending the strength of our aftersales expertise to reconditioned Toyota vehicles,” the company stated in its release.