UMWT introduces Mobili-T Assist courtesy car scheme for Toyota Insurance Package – for repairs over 2 weeks

In Cars, Local News, Toyota / by Danny Tan / 5 November 2026 12:17 pm

UMW Toyota Motor (UMWT) is introducing Mobili-T Assist, a courtesy car scheme parked under the Toyota Insurance Package (TIP).

Mobili-T Assist offers a complimentary courtesy car for up to five days when a customer’s vehicle repairs are estimated to exceed 14 days, subject to availability and terms and conditions. The catch? You’ll have to opt for TIP and not other insurance providers as Mobili-T Assist is a TIP benefit

UMWT says that a courtesy car gives customers time to make alternative transportation arrangements or adjustments to their routines and schedules. The introduction of Mobili-T Assist also places TIP among the first car insurance plans in Malaysia to offer a complimentary courtesy car benefit, it adds.

Aside from Mobili-T Assist, TIP also has a ‘no betterment’ charge for vehicles up to 12 years old, which allows customers to benefit from the use Toyota Genuine Parts under eligible insurance claims. There’s also an ‘agreed value’ coverage for up to 15 years with 100% payout of sum insured for total loss or theft claims.

TIP customers also get free Toyota 24/7 Road Assist Service and fast claim assessments and approval within 24 hours, subject to policy terms. To be clear, Mobili-T Assist is TIP-exclusive and is not standard with all brand new Toyotas.

What’s your view on courtesy cars and should they be more common for long repairs and lengthy wait for parts? Loss of use – especially for new cars that should be trouble-free (the main benefit of buying new versus used or grey) – really impacts our daily lives, and not everyone has a spare car lying around.