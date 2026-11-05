Volvo Secret Sale 2026 is offering event-only rebates on top of rebates – EX30 Cross Country from just RM185k!

In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / by Harvinder Sidhu / 5 November 2026 12:53 pm

Psst, come closer, we’ll let you in on a secret. The Volvo Secret Sale 2026 is happening on November 14-15, and it’s the best time of the year to get yourself in a Selamat, stylish Swede ride.

Here’s why you should save the date, and save that space on your porch for a new Volvo. Awaiting you at the Volvo Secret Sale are special event-only rebates on top of the current rebates, and when you add up the sums, it can be hard to resist signing on the line.

For one weekend only, across all Volvo showrooms nationwide, Volvo Secret Sale rebates will be combined with up to RM70,000 in cash rebates on Volvo’s best-selling models. Yes, it’s rebates on top of rebates! How much? The event-exclusive rebates will only be known on November 14-15 – that’s why it’s the secret sale.

Here are some baseline numbers for you to stew on. The XC60 SUV, all all-time favourite, comes with a RM55,000 cash rebate, while the classy XC90 is yours for RM70,000 off. Again, these are before Volvo Secret Sale rebates, which means that you’re in for a big surprise at the event next weekend.

Need a compact EV for criss-crossing the city? The EX30 lineup packs signature Volvo values into the perfect urban footprint, offering two distinct deals to maximize next weekend’s Volvo Secret Sale. For the EX30 Cross Country, you can combine an RM21,000 cash rebate with Secret Sale bonuses to bring the starting price down to as low as RM185,000 – but you will have to act fast, as this specific offer is strictly limited to 50 units.

Alternatively, buyers opting for the EX30 Ultra Single can take advantage of a massive RM30,888 standalone cash rebate. The exceptional offers also continue across the wider range. You can drive home the EC40 Single Motor, ES90, and EX90 with generous cash rebates of RM30,000, RM41,000, and RM29,000 respectively. Volvo is definitely letting the numbers do the talking.

Selamat has always been a safe choice for the family, and now you’ll get to save big too. Mark your calendars for the Volvo Secret Sale 2026, which will be happening November 14-15 at all Volvo showrooms nationwide. The special event-only rebates on top of rebates will only be made known next weekend, which means you’ll have to be on standby to take advantage of the deals.

Volvo Secret Sale 2026 is open to all, but visitors who pre-register for the event will enjoy personalised service upon arrival – you can do so here. Good luck!