Xpeng L03 spotted in Malaysia – BYD Atto 3, Proton eMas 7 rival with up to 520 km WLTP range

In Cars, Spyshots, Xpeng / by Harvinder Sidhu / 5 November 2026 5:25 pm

The Xpeng L03 has been sighted in Malaysia. Threads user @khairuljamain posted a video of the electric SUV, which you can watch below.

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It’s the second new Xpeng model to be seen here in recent weeks, after the larger L05 was spied being tested in Bukit Raja last month. In May, Xpeng vice president of finance James Wu said the brand would introduce one compact, one mid-sized and one large SUV in right-hand-drive markets this year.

The L03 is likely the compact model and the L05 the mid-sized one, while the large SUV is widely tipped to be the G9L, which is set to be launched in Thailand on November 11.

Below the G6, with up to 520 km of WLTP range

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Sold as the Mona L03 in China, the L03 is a fastback-styled SUV that sits below the G6 in Xpeng’s line-up. It measures 4,650 mm long, 1,920 mm wide and 1,600 mm tall, with a 2,850 mm wheelbase. That makes it 108 mm shorter than the G6, but longer than the Proton eMas 7 (4,615 mm) and BYD Atto 3 (4,455 mm).

It wears the T-shaped headlights of Xpeng’s Mona models, along with flush pull-up door handles and a full-width taillight bar, and Xpeng quotes a drag coefficient as low as 0.228.

The L03 was previewed in Indonesia at GIIAS in August in right-hand-drive form (the photos here are from that show), and it has been confirmed for Thailand, with estimated prices from 899,000 baht (about RM110,300). In Australia, it starts from AUD41,900 (about RM121k).

Thai-market cars use a single rear motor with 245 PS and 264 Nm. The Standard Range has a 58.3 kWh LFP battery for up to 445 km of WLTP range and does 0-100 km/h in 7.5 seconds, while the Long Range gets a 71.2 kWh battery for up to 520 km and a 6.6-second sprint.

DC fast charging peaks at 193 kW on the Standard Range and 236 kW on the Long Range, for a 10-80% top-up in as little as 20 minutes. AC charging is rated at up to 11 kW.

Elsewhere, the L03 is also offered with dual-motor all-wheel drive and 387 PS, and as the PowerX range extender. This pairs a 37.2 kWh battery with a 1.5 litre petrol engine for 215 km of electric range and up to 1,017 km in total.

Inside, there’s an 8.88-inch instrument display, a 15.6-inch infotainment touchscreen and a 26.8-inch head-up display. The L03 is Xpeng’s first model with Google Maps built into its navigation, and the map data also feeds its VLA 2.0 highly-automated driving system, which Xpeng aims to bring to Malaysia within two years, subject to regulatory approval.

Xpeng Malaysia has yet to confirm when the L03 will go on sale here, or how much it will cost.