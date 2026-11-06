133,081 summonses issued to foreign drivers for various traffic offences from January to August 2026 – Loke

In Local News / by Anthony Lim / 6 November 2026 4:27 pm

In September, it was reported that 500,000 traffic summonses had been issued to foreign drivers for various offences since 2023 under Op Pemandu Warga Asing (Op PeWA), with a maximum combined value of RM150 million, based on the maximum RM300 per summons.

The number doesn’t look like it’s tapering off anytime soon, with a total of 133,081 summonses having been recorded by foreign drivers from January and August this year, as the New Straits Times reports. Of these, 21,232 cases involved foreign nationals driving without a competent driving licence (CDL), transport minister Anthony Loke indicated in a written reply in parliament.

He said during the same period, 1,933 cases of driving without a goods driving licence (GDL) were also recorded, while 85 cases of driving without a public service vehicle (PSV) licence were logged. Other offences include expired road tax (LKM), lack of insurance coverage as well as the absence of an entry permit or International Circulation Permit (ICP) and overloading a vehicle.

Loke said this in response to a question from Dr Siti Mastura Muhammad (PN-Kepala Batas) on the total number of cases recorded and the follow-up actions taken to prevent repeat offences. He said that to ensure repeat offences are curbed, continuous enforcement and integrated operations were being carried out, including document checks on drivers and vehicles.

“The road transport department (JPJ) will continue to intensify targeted operations in high-risk locations and sectors. This is to improve legal compliance among drivers, vehicle owners, and employers, including those involving foreigners,” he said.

He added that action was also taken against vehicles violating regulations through collaboration with the immigration department and the police, particularly for cases involving immigration status or other offences. “The ministry emphasises the responsibility of vehicle owners and employers to ensure only individuals with valid driving licences are permitted to drive on the road,” he said.

It was reported that in most of these cases involved foreign workers, many of them found to be driving without proper training or necessary licences. JPJ also found foreign nationals using motorcycles to transport scrap metal and used goods, while some were driving without a licence or a GDL.