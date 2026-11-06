2027 Honda Avancier teased – Thai-built hybrid 7-seater SUV to sit above CR-V, rival Mazda CX-80; debuts Dec 1

In Cars, Honda, International News / by Jonathan Lee / 6 November 2026 2:59 pm

It was reported earlier this year, and now it’s official – Honda has teased its new Avancier ahead of the car’s debut on December 1. Unlike the previous China-only model, this new one will be aimed at the Southeast Asian market and built in Thailand, which explains its world premiere on the eve of the Thai Motor Expo in Bangkok.

Just as previously, the new Avancier will be a seven-seater SUV that slots above the CR-V in Honda’s lineup, helping the company move away from the lower segments where it’s being battered by Chinese competition. Japanese media have reported that the Honda will go against the Mazda CX-80; purportedly measuring 4,960 mm long, 1,950 mm wide and 1,690 mm tall, it’ll be 30 mm shorter, 60 mm wider and 20 mm lower than Hiroshima’s offering.

A teaser video (anyone getting PlayStation 3 startup screen vibes? No? Just me?) shows split headlights with slim eyebrow-style daytime running lights in the vein of the Hybrid Sedan Prototype, as well as an inverted U-shaped light bar. It’s also been confirmed that the Avancier will be the first production Honda to feature the company’s new H mark, along with the Honda Hybrid branding for its petrol-electric powertrain.

That means the car likely uses Honda’s new midsize platform that will also underpin the next Civic and CR-V, making it lighter, quieter, better to drive and cheaper to make. This should be allied with a redeveloped version of the current e:HEV hybrid drive system, pairing a more efficient 2.0 litre direct-injected engine with smaller, more powerful electric motors, plus the Prelude‘s S+ Shift simulated gear changes.

While the Avancier is welcome news for Honda’s ageing ASEAN lineup, don’t expect it to come cheap, at least in Malaysia. The CR-V already costs a pretty penny, topping out at RM195,800 for the e:HEV RS trim, so don’t expect to pay anything less than RM200,000. Still, are you excited for this new model? Let us know in the comments.