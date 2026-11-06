2027 KTM 1390 Super Duke GT EVO unveiled at EICMA 2026, 190 hp hyper-tourer

In Bikes, International Bike News, KTM / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 6 November 2026 10:43 am

KTM has unveiled the new 1390 Super Duke GT EVO at EICMA 2026, bringing its high-performance Super Duke platform into the sport-touring category with 190 hp, semi-active suspension and upgraded touring equipment. Powered by a 1,350 cc LC8 V-twin engine, the new model produces approximately 187 hp and 145 Nm of torque.

The engine features KTM’s Cam-Shift variable valve timing technology, designed to deliver strong performance across the rev range while retaining the flexibility needed for long-distance riding. The 1390 Super Duke GT EVO combines the performance-focused character of the Super Duke with a chassis and equipment package intended for high-speed touring.

The chassis is built around KTM’s chromium-molybdenum steel trellis frame, paired with the latest generation WP APEX Semi-Active Technology (SAT) suspension. The front suspension uses a new 48 mm thru-rod fork construction, which KTM says reduces weight while improving damping response and consistency. The rear shock also features electronically controlled damping and hydraulic preload adjustment.

Braking is handled by Brembo Stylema four-piston monobloc calipers gripping twin 320 mm front discs, with a two-piston caliper and 240 mm disc at the rear. The motorcycle rides on 17-inch wheels fitted with Michelin Power 6 tyres.

The GT EVO also gets KTM’s Automated Manual Transmission (AMT), which does away with the conventional clutch lever. Riders can select gears manually using the foot lever or handlebar controls, or allow the system to handle gear changes automatically.

Touring equipment includes an adjustable windscreen, revised seat and ergonomics, with adjustable handlebars to accommodate different riding preferences. The 8.8-inch H88 touchscreen TFT instrument display incorporates offline navigation, smartphone connectivity and USB-C charging.

Other equipment includes multiple riding modes, cornering lights and an electronically controlled suspension setup that can be adjusted through the dashboard. The KTM 1390 Super Duke GT EVO has a 19-litre fuel tank, a seat height of 834 mm and weighs 213 kg without fuel.

The 2027 KTM 1390 Super Duke GT EVO is expected to reach dealerships in early 2027, although pricing has yet to be announced. KTM Malaysia has listed the model on its local website, but has not confirmed its Malaysian launch date or local selling price.