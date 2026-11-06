2027 Proton S70 RS facelift – only two turbo variants, Premium and Sportline, Flagship X with sunroof dropped

In Cars, Local News, Proton / by Jonathan Lee / 6 November 2026 6:46 pm

The facelifted Proton S70 RS was revealed yesterday, and we now have a better understanding of the variant lineup. Responding to our enquiries, a Proton spokesperson told us that the updated segment-straddling sedan will only be offered in two turbo versions, these being the Premium and a new, more aggressive-looking Sportline.

As such, the lineup has been streamlined from the previous four models, with the base Executive (already axed with the advent of the naturally-aspirated Lite and Prime in September) and the range-topping Flagship X being culled. Similar to the X70 after its MC3 update earlier this year, you can no longer get the S70 with a sunroof.

The RS facelift brings the S70 in a decidedly different direction design-wise, being much more aggressive than its slightly staid predecessor. A much larger grille with rectangular pins joins a full-width, bone-shaped insert framing the centre air intake, with the Sportline model adding fake honeycomb mesh inlets, red highlights and a chin spoiler.

At the back, the RS gains a new rear bumper with diagonal scoops and a new valance, festooned with more fake vents, a large boot lid lip spoiler and X50-style quad tailpipes on the Sportline. The said exhaust tips, the spokesperson said, are merely an aesthetic flourish, so don’t expect any extra performance.

The Sportline also gets a gloss black finish for the roof, door mirrors, door handles and window trim, plus black side skirts with red trim, S badges and new 17-inch grey alloy wheels hiding red brake callipers. The Premium should look a lot less in-your-face, likely similar to the also-facelifted fourth-generation Geely Emgrand that was launched in China last week.

Inside, the RS gains a completely new dashboard similar to the X50 facelift, which means it should get the same screens – a slimmer 8.88-inch instrument display and a much larger 14.6-inch infotainment touchscreen. The upper dash also houses visible “rhythmic” ambient lighting with a honeycomb pattern.

You also get a redesigned centre console from the Geely Galaxy Starshine 6/Emgrand L EM-i, housing twin smartphone holders, a Qi wireless charger and an eMas 7-style control knob flanked by physical air-con temperature and control toggles. The red lower dashboard, centre console, seats, door armrests and even seat belts are likely exclusive to the Sportline.

The car may look sportier than ever before, but the RS brings no additional performance, soldiering on with the 181 PS/290 Nm 1.5 litre i-GT turbo four-cylinder engine added to the MC1 just this year. Paired with the same seven-speed wet dual-clutch transmission, it gets from zero to 100 km/h in an identical 7.5 seconds.

Judging by the photos, the Sportline looks set to retain the Flagship and Flagship X’s advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), and we hope that this would be extended to the Premium to mirror the X50, although Proton has a spotty track record when it comes to adding these features. No pricing details or launch window have been released just yet.