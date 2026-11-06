Get a sporty Omoda or rugged Jaecoo SUV this November with total savings of up to RM26,000!

In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / by Harvinder Sidhu / 6 November 2026 6:14 pm

If you’re looking to buy a new SUV, you’re in luck – Omoda & Jaecoo is offering fantastic deals on its range of high-tech models this November. So, no matter if you choose a sporty Omoda or a rugged Jaecoo, you’ll benefit from huge savings for a limited time!

Want a refined vehicle that will get you anywhere you’ll need to go? Choose the Jaecoo J7, now available with a cash rebate of up to RM6,000 and a five-year/100,000 km free maintenance package, resulting in a total savings of up to RM12,000.

The electrified Jaecoo J7 PHEV is also available, with its smooth, quiet and efficient SHS-P powertrain now on offer with rebates of up to RM15,000, plus a similar five-year free maintenance package for total savings of up to RM18,500.

For something larger with a more coupé-like profile, the Omoda C9 can be had with rebates of up to RM12,500, RM6,000 in free insurance and five years of free maintenance. As such, you can expect total savings of up to RM24,500, while the Omoda C9 PHEV gets rebates of up to RM3,000, free insurance and a complimentary V2L cable worth RM730 for total savings of up to RM9,700.

Those who need three rows of seats can opt for the spacious and luxurious Jaecoo J8, available with overtrade support of up to RM14,000, free insurance and five years of free maintenance for a massive RM26,000 in total savings.

And finally, those looking for a zero-emission family SUV can choose the Jaecoo J5 EV, recently launched and offered with a RM10,000 cash rebate this month, bringing the price down to RM108,800. To sweeten the deal, you get one year of unlimited charging and three years of data connectivity, all absolutely free.

Sounds enticing? You’d better hurry, as the promotion for all models ends on November 30, 2026. For more information, visit the official Omoda & Jaecoo Malaysia website.

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