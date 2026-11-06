Honda Sensing Ride debuts on 2027 CRF1100L Africa Twin, brings radar-based rider assistance

In Bike Parts and Accessories, Bikes, Honda Motorcycles, International Bike News / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 6 November 2026 2:12 pm

Honda has introduced Sensing Ride, a new advanced rider assistance system (ARAS) that will make its production debut on the recently launched 2027 Honda CRF1150L Africa Twin Adventure Sports. The system uses front and rear millimetre-wave radar to monitor surrounding traffic and provides ten rider assistance functions, including adaptive cruise control, collision warnings, blind spot monitoring and braking assistance.

Honda’s system is integrated with its Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT), allowing seamless control of acceleration and gear changes. This is particularly important for its adaptive cruise control with Stop & Go, which can bring the motorcycle to a complete stop in traffic. The rider must provide input to resume moving.

Among its features is Group Ride Assist, which adjusts the following distance between motorcycles travelling together. Distance Assist also helps maintain a suitable gap when approaching vehicles ahead.

For collision avoidance, Emergency Brake Assist provides additional braking support when the rider applies the brakes and a potential collision is detected. Forward Collision Warning alerts the rider to an impending collision, while Brake Pulse provides an additional warning.

Blind Spot Information monitors areas behind and alongside the motorcycle, alerting the rider through indicators integrated into the mirrors. Rear Collision Warning flashes the turn indicators to warn approaching traffic of a potential rear-end collision, while Rear Vehicle Notification alerts the rider when a vehicle rapidly approaches from behind.

Honda is joining Ducati and BMW Motorrad in offering radar-based rider assistance technology, already established in the premium touring and adventure motorcycle segments. Ducati introduced front and rear radar on the Multistrada V4 in 2021, offering adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning and blind spot detection and is available on the Multistrada V4 range, including the V4 S and V4 Rally.

BMW Motorrad offers similar technology through its Riding Assistant package on models such as the R 1300 GS and R 1300 RT. Its functions include active cruise control with braking assistance, front collision warning and lane change warning.

While the three manufacturers offer overlapping functions, Honda’s system adds motorcycle-specific features such as Group Ride Assist and rear collision warnings. Its integration with DCT also enables Stop & Go operation.

Honda has not announced which other models will receive Sensing Ride, but says the technology will be progressively introduced across its motorcycle range. The system forms part of Honda’s Safety for Everyone initiative, which targets a 50% reduction in traffic fatalities involving its motorcycles and cars by 2030, compared with 2020, before reaching zero fatalities involving Honda mobility products by 2050.