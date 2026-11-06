Honda VIIIR 900 concept revealed at EICMA 2026. New V3 super sports bike to follow?

In Bikes, Honda Motorcycles, International Bike News / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 6 November 2026 10:06 am

Honda has unveiled the VIIIR Super Sports Design Concept at EICMA 2026 in Milan, offering a glimpse of a possible new supersport powered by its 900 cc V3 engine. The concept is believed to be part of Honda’s new V3 engine development programme, which also includes the V3R 900 E-Compressor.

The latter features a liquid-cooled, 75-degree V3 engine with an electronically controlled compressor, described by Honda as a world first for motorcycles. The VIIIR, however, appears to take a different approach, with speculation pointing to a naturally aspirated version of the V3 engine without the compressor. Honda has yet to confirm its engine configuration or release performance figures.

Designed with track performance in mind, the VIIIR features full fairing, aerodynamic winglets, a single-sided swingarm and an Akrapovic exhaust system. The aggressive styling suggests a dedicated supersport machine rather than a conventional roadster with added bodywork.

A production version could give Honda a new contender in the middleweight supersport segment, alongside the likes of the Ducati Panigale V2, Yamaha YZF-R9 and Kawasaki ZX-6R. It remains unclear whether the VIIIR is intended to become a road-going production model or serve as a preview of a future racing platform.

Honda has a long history with V3 engines, particularly in Grand Prix racing. The company’s NS500 two-stroke V3 racer made its debut in 1982, with Freddie Spencer taking Honda’s first 500 cc world championship title in 1983. Honda also brought the V3 configuration to road-going motorcycles with the MVX250F and NS400R two-stroke sportsbikes in the 1980s.

Honda has not announced production plans, pricing or a launch timeline. For now, the VIIIR remains a design concept, but its unveiling signals Honda’s interest in expanding its sportsbike range beyond the existing CBR family.