In Advertorial, iCaur / by Paul Tan / 6 November 2026 4:06 pm

Test drive an iCaur at IOI Mall Puchong this month and you could win a shopping spree. It’s part of a Mega November campaign, which has a total prize pool of RM11,000 in shopping spree rewards, with each winner taking home RM1,000.

How to take part

Joining takes three steps, all done at the showroom:

Test drive any iCaur model. Snap a photo with your favourite iCaur. Scan the QR code in the showroom to submit your entry.

The campaign runs from November 1 to 30, 2026. Terms and conditions apply.

📅 Campaign period: November 1-30, 2026

📍 Ground Floor, South Wing, IOI Mall Puchong

🚗 Google Maps | Waze

What you’ll be driving

The iCaur V23 is the retro-styled electric SUV inspired by 1980s off-roaders. It’s locally assembled and sold here as the dual-motor V23 iWD, priced at RM132,780.

Its two motors make 211 PS and 292 Nm and drive all four wheels, for a 0-100 km/h time of 7.5 seconds. The 81.76 kWh battery is good for up to 430 km on the NEDC cycle, and a V2L cable and portable charger come as standard.

If you need five seats, Carro’s iCaur sales advisors can take you through the iCaur 03, which is also locally assembled. It comes as the 03 RWD at RM119,740 or the dual-motor 03 iWD at RM129,880. All prices are on-the-road without insurance in Peninsular Malaysia.

The team can also help with financing and trade-ins. If you have a car to sell, they’ll assess it and roll its value into your new iCaur.

Book your test drive

Register your interest in the iCaur V23 or 03 here, and the Carro iCaur team will get in touch to arrange your test drive.