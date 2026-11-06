JPJ issues eight notices in KL driving school inspection

In Local News / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 6 November 2026 11:53 am

A driving school in Kuala Lumpur received eight notices from the Road Transport Department (JPJ) Kuala Lumpur for failure to comply with regulations. This followed an inspection operation targeting driving schools in Kuala Lumpur on November 5, 2026. Known as Ops Pemeriksaan Institusi Memandu (OPIM), the operation was conducted by JPJ Kuala Lumpur Enforcement Division, with 11 officers from its Operations Unit taking part.

The inspections focused on driving school training vehicles, instructor compliance and the safety standards of vehicles used by learner drivers. Among the offences detected were non-functioning brake lights and vehicle registration plates that were difficult to read or identify.

JPJ did not specify the breakdown of the eight notices or the penalties involved. The operation was aimed at ensuring driving schools maintain their vehicles in roadworthy condition and that instructors comply with the regulations governing driving lessons.

JPJ Kuala Lumpur said it would continue conducting periodic inspections and enforcement operations involving driving schools, instructors and training vehicles. The department added that compliance with safety requirements was essential not only to ensure a safe and orderly learning environment, but also to reduce accident risks and improve overall road safety.