Kia Turbo-Hybrid to feature in three models in Malaysia – Sportage, Carnival, K4 sedan with new 1.6T hybrid?

In Cars, Kia, Local News / by Mick Chan / 6 November 2026 5:00 pm

Kia Sales Malaysia (KSM) held a briefing today detailing aspects of the manufacturer’s turbocharged petrol hybrid powertrain that will find its way into future models set for Malaysia.

While the company did not directly name the models that will be coming to Malaysia with said turbo hybrid powertrains, it indicated that there will be three models offered with this setup.

The first is the fifth-generation Sportage facelift that was teased last month for the Malaysian market. This gets a 1.6 litre Smartstream turbocharged inline-four cylinder petrol engine producing 180 PS and 270 Nm, paired with a electric motor contributing 65 PS and 264 Nm, linked to a six-speed automatic transmission.

At present, the Sportage is sold in Malaysia in pre-facelift guise, across four variants priced from RM128,800 for the 2.0G 2WD to RM178,800 for the 1.6T AWD Hi variant; prices are for Peninsular Malaysia.

Two powertrain types are offered here; a 154 hp/192 Nm Smartstream 2.0 litre naturally-aspirated inline-four petrol engine, and a 177 hp/265 Nm 1.6 litre turbocharged inline-four petrol unit.

The next model likely to be also equipped with the turbocharged petrol hybrid powertrain is the Carnival, which has been on sale in Thailand in 1.6T hybrid guise from October 2025. The same configuration in the Carnival yields combined outputs of 245 PS and 367 Nm.

Meanwhile, the 2026 Carnival facelift is currently sold in Malaysia with the 2.2L turbodiesel powertrain; this starts from RM188,888 for the 11-seater, RM238,888 for the eight-seater and RM248,888 for the seven-seater; prices are for Peninsular Malaysia.

Kia K4 sedan previewed in Malaysia

There will also be a third model to feature the turbo-hybrid powertrain, and while this was not indicated by KSM, the third entry could be the K4 sedan/fastback, which was previewed in Malaysia at the 2026 Kuala Lumpur International Mobility Show (KLIMS).

Released as the successor to the Forte and Cerato, the K4 is a C-segment model competing with the likes of the Honda Civic; the K4 measures 4,710 mm long, 1,850 mm wide, 1,420 mm tall and has a wheelbase of 2,720 mm, and while three of the exterior dimensions exceed those of the Civic, the Honda has a slightly longer wheelbase.

Kia K4 sedan previewed in Malaysia

While the K4 was previewed in Malaysia with a Smartstream G 1.6 litre turbocharged inline-four petrol engine producing 193 PS and 265 Nm, sent to the front wheels through an eight-speed automatic transmission, the K4’s showing at KLIMS this year could hint at the model’s arrival as the third turbo hybrid model for Kia in Malaysia.

The K4 sedan with the same turbocharged hybrid powertrain isn’t available in other markets, though it would make sense for Kia Malaysia to offer the same powertrain across all three hybrid models planned. The K4 Hybrid that was announced for Europe in September is offered with a 1.6 litre GDI naturally aspirated engine and a six-speed dual-clutch automatic.

Another possibility for the K4 is that it could arrive in Malaysia in a different bodystyle, such as the station wagon that is the K4 Hybrid offering in Europe, although this path looks unlikely given the lack of popularity of the long-roof bodystyle in this segment.