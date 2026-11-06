Lambretta marks 80th anniversary with limited-edition J and X scooters

In Bikes, International Bike News, Lambretta / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 6 November 2026 4:21 pm

Lambretta is celebrating its 80th anniversary in 2027 with limited-edition versions of its J and X series scooters, each limited to approximately 900 units worldwide. Announced at EICMA 2026, both models are already in production and available to order, although neither was displayed at the exhibition.

The Series J Limited Edition gets a Cream and Black colour scheme, Dark Grey seat, fixed front mudguard and 80th-anniversary branding on its side panels. The Series X Limited Edition, available in X250 and X300 versions, features Crayon Grey and Black paintwork, a black seat, fixed front mudguard and anniversary logos.

Lambretta also confirmed the start of production for the Elettra S electric scooter, first unveiled at EICMA 2025. It uses a permanent-magnet electric motor producing 7 hp peak output and 4 hp continuous output, with 148 Nm of torque.

Power comes from a 72V, 4.5 kWh nickel manganese cobalt (NMC) battery, which takes slightly over five hours to charge from a domestic current using an 800W charger with a maximum speed of 90 km/h. The Elettra S features a horizontally mounted rear monoshock, while its electric powertrain marks Lambretta’s move into electric mobility.

The rest of the range comprises the G-Special series, headed by the G350, and the V-Special entry-level family, available with 50 cc, 125 cc and 200 cc engines. In Malaysia, Lambretta’s current range includes the X250GP Speedster, X300 GT and G350 Series II.

The X250GP is priced from RM24,880, the X300 GT from RM26,800 and the G350 from RM29,800, before insurance and road tax. Founded in Milan in 1947, Lambretta takes its name from the Lambrate district, where its original scooter factory was located, becoming an icon of post-war Italian scooter culture.