My resignation takes effect once Najib is home – Loke

In Local News / by Jonathan James Tan / 6 November 2026 5:38 pm

Transport minister Anthony Loke has just finished giving a press conference in which he said his resignation as transport minister will take effect the moment former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak gets home to serve the rest of his sentence under house arrest.

“My previous stand remains. The minute Najib reaches home, my resignation will take effect,” he said, as reported by The Star.

Loke said he submitted his resignation letter to prime minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim on September 28, adding that he has been Malaysia’s transport minister for 47 months, since December 2022.