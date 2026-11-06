No KL Car Free Morning this Sunday, Nov 8 – Deepavali

In Local News / by Danny Tan / 6 November 2026 11:12 am

The KL Car Free Morning (KLCFM) working committee has announced that there will be no KLCFM this Sunday. The weekly Sunday morning open circuit around the city has been cancelled due to the Deepavali holiday weekend.

Deepavali falls on November 8, which is this Sunday. This means that with the Monday replacement holiday, it will be a long weekend break for many.

Fans of the KLCFM – where 5/7km of city centre roads are blocked off to traffic to allow cyclists, runners and skaters full freedom on Sunday mornings – will have to wait for further announcement for the next event.