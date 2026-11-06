In Advertorial, Omoda Jaecoo / by Harvinder Sidhu / 6 November 2026 1:00 am

Omoda Jaecoo Carro is bringing the yet-to-be-launched Omoda C7 to MyTOWN Shopping Centre in Kuala Lumpur from November 11 to 15, 2026. It’s a pre-launch preview, so you can come and see the C-SUV up close before it officially goes on sale in Malaysia.

The rest of the Omoda | Jaecoo line-up will be there too. Drop by any day between 10am and 10pm to explore the C7’s features, check out the other models and talk to the Omoda Jaecoo Carro team about booking one.

📅 November 11-15, 2026

🕒 10am – 10pm daily

📍 MyTOWN Shopping Centre, Kuala Lumpur

🚗 Google Maps | Waze

Details we know about the Omoda C7 so far

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The C7 is the first model Omoda | Jaecoo designed specifically for international markets, and it sits below the flagship Omoda C9 in the range. Bookings have been open since August 7 at estimated prices of RM160,000 for the 1.6T petrol and RM180,000 for the plug-in hybrid. Both will be locally assembled (CKD) at Chery Corporate Malaysia’s plant in Shah Alam, and official pricing will be confirmed at launch.

The petrol C7 uses a 1.6 litre turbocharged four-cylinder making 197 PS and 290 Nm, paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, and rides on 19-inch alloys.

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The C7 PHEV combines a 156 PS/220 Nm 1.5 litre turbo engine with a 204 PS/310 Nm electric motor and a single-speed dedicated hybrid transmission (DHT), for 360 PS and 530 Nm in total. Its 18.3 kWh BYD Blade LFP battery is good for 95 km of electric-only driving and a combined range of 1,250 km. The PHEV gets 20-inch wheels and a front passenger leg rest, and its 15.6-inch touchscreen can slide across to the passenger side, which means it does without a glovebox.

Both versions come with eight airbags, eight Sony speakers, an 8.88-inch digital instrument cluster, a 15.6-inch touchscreen, powered and ventilated front seats, double-glazed front windows, a ventilated 50W wireless charger and a full ADAS suite. The colour choices are Moonlight Silver, Carbon Crystal Black and Khaki White.

Register your interest

Can’t make it to MyTOWN? Register your interest below, and the Omoda Jaecoo Carro team will WhatsApp you to arrange your booking. You’ll also be among the first to get official pricing when the C7 is launched.

After the roadshow, you can also find the team at Omoda Jaecoo | Carro 3S Selayang, 17498, Jalan Besar, Kawasan Industri Selayang Indah, 68100 Batu Caves, Selangor, which is open daily from 9am to 6pm.