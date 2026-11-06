Over 3.28 mil vehicles expected on roads this Deepavali

In Local News / by Anthony Lim / 6 November 2026 11:36 am

There’s going to be an anticipated surge in traffic this coming long weekend, with the Malaysian highway authority (LLM) saying an estimated 3.28 million vehicles are expected to use major highways daily during peak traffic periods in conjunction with the Deepavali festive period.

In a statement, LLM director-general Mohd Hadzmir Yusoff said traffic volume was expected to increase particularly along routes leading to the east coast, northern and southern regions. He said the North-South expressway (NSE) highway network is expected to record the highest traffic volume, with an estimated 2.24 million vehicles daily, followed by the Duta-Ulu Kelang expressway (DUKE) with 288,000 vehicles.

Other highways expected to experience increased traffic include the Kuala Lumpur-Karak highway (KLK) with 190,000 vehicles, West Coast expressway (WCE) with 168,000 vehicles, Kuala Lumpur-Kuala Selangor expressway (LATAR) and Kajang-Seremban expressway (LEKAS) with 135,000 vehicles each.

Meanwhile, the East Coast expressway (LPT1) is expected to see traffic increase to around 83,000 vehicle, while the East Coast expressway Phase 2 (LPT2) is anticipated to see a volume of 44,000 vehicles during the period.

Motorists travelling during the festive season should check travel time advisories and be prepared for longer travel times. As announced earlier, the government is offering a 50% discount on highway toll charges in conjunction with the upcoming Deepavali festival. This discount (same rate as last year) will be available for two days starting from midnight on November 6 until 11.59pm on November 7.

The discount covers Class 1 private vehicles at all toll plazas as well as Class 2 vehicles for the Penang Bridge, but excludes toll plazas at national borders, namely the Sultan Iskandar Building toll plaza on the NSE and the Tanjung Kupang toll plaza on the Malaysia-Singapore Second Link (Linkedua).