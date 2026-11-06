Perodua Nov-Dec 2026 promo – up to RM7.5k off Ativa, RM5k for Bezza; up to RM4.9k discount for Axia; no Traz

In Cars, Perodua, Sales & Promotions / by Danny Tan / 6 November 2026 10:32 am

Perodua is having a year-end promo for November and December 2026, involving five models. According to the graphic, the ‘New Drive Extravaganza Deals’ campaign is offering discounts for the Axia, Myvi, Bezza, Aruz and Ativa.

The biggest rebate is for the Ativa, which takes centrestage in the poster. Still the only Perodua with a turbocharged engine, the compact SUV comes with up to RM7,500 rebates. No further details are given, but upon checking, the max amount is for the range-topping AV – the H is being offered with RM7,000 off and the base X RM6,500.

This means that based on the RRP of RM62,500 for the X, RM67,300 for the H and RM72,600 for the AV, the prices after rebates are RM56,000 for the X, RM60,300 for the H and RM65,100 for the AV. ‘Special Metallic’ pearl colours (white and red) have a RM500 premium, and it’s another RM300 extra if you want the AV Special Metallic with a black roof.

Click to enlarge

Speaking of colours, the Ativa’s new Coral Blue colour – as shown on the poster – made its debut at the paultan.org ACE 2026 show last weekend. Prior to this, Coral Blue was exclusive to the Axia; here, it replaces Cobalt Blue and unlike before, Coral Blue is available on all variants (previously, blue wasn’t an option for the AV). It’s not a special colour, so there’s no extra charge.

Elsewhere, the Bezza gets up to RM5,000 off (AV RM5k, X RM4k, 1.0G RM1k) and the Axia up to RM4,900 off (AV RM4.9k, SE RM4.3k, X RM3.9k and G RM500). The Myvi’s RM1,500 and the Aruz’s RM4,000 discounts are across all variants.

The QV-E has its own separate promo that pushes down the EV’s price to RM53,499 with battery leasing. Nothing for the Traz. These year-end deals are valid from now till 31 December 2026, which means that it’s the final sale of the year for the market leader.

GALLERY: 2026 Perodua Ativa AV in Coral Blue