Phased implementation for rule mandating that express bus tickets be sold only at licensed terminals – APAD

In Local News, Public Transport / by Jonathan James Tan / 6 November 2026 11:11 am

New regulations requiring all express bus ticket sales to be coordinated through licensed terminals and registered operators’ online platforms will be implemented in phases, following the original November 1 enforcement date, Bernama reports.

According to the land public transport agency (APAD), the phased implementation, or ‘soft landing’ serves to give licensed terminal operators and express bus companies more time to prepare their systems, including adjusting ticketing systems, integrating digital platforms and aligning operational processes to minimise disruption.

In the meantime, passengers can continue to buy tickets through existing platforms and methods until further notice. Those who have already purchased tickets online are advised to obtain confirmation and coordinate their travel arrangements through the relevant licensed bus terminals or ticketing channels, in accordance with established procedures.

The transport ministry and APAD are monitoring the industry’s technical developments and readiness to ensure the regulations can be implemented according to operational requirements. Further details are expected in due course.