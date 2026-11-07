In Cars, Chery, Local News / by Danny Tan / 7 November 2026 9:02 pm

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Videos and images of an accident that happened today on the NKVE involving a Chery Tiggo Cross and a Perodua Myvi are circulating online. They show damaged cars on the highway’s fast lane, with the wheels of the Chery detached from the car.

Chery Auto Malaysia has now released an official statement that saying that the ‘detachment of the wheels were a result of the accident and not due to a failure of the vehicle’s component parts’.

In other words, Chery is distancing this from the rear axle issue of the Omoda 5, which happened last month and led to a recall and an apology from chairman and president Yin Tongyue. Click on the links for context.

We’ve attached today’s official statement below.

Chery Auto Malaysia Responds to Concerns Following Road Accident Involving a Chery Vehicle Chery Auto Malaysia is aware of an accident involving a Chery brand vehicle on the New Klang Valley Expressway (NKVE) on 7 November 2026 (Saturday). We wish to clarify that the damage to the front bumper and detachment of the wheels were a result of the accident and not due to a failure of the vehicle’s component parts. Our team has already established contact with the customer involved and is providing the necessary assistance. We understand that the incident may have raised concerns among our customers and prompted public speculation. Chery Auto Malaysia urges the public to refrain from sharing unverified information, as this may cause unnecessary concern among road users and contribute to misinformation. The safety and well-being of our customers remain our utmost priority. For any enquiries or assistance, please contact Chery Careline at 03-9388 0888.