In Cars, Local News, Tesla Motors / by Paul Tan / 7 November 2026 11:04 am

Tesla Malaysia has opened a new Supercharger site at IPC Shopping Centre in Mutiara Damansara, Petaling Jaya. It has four Superchargers rated at up to 250 kW, as well as two Destination Chargers rated at up to 11 kW.

According to the Tesla app, the Superchargers are on Level P2 of the mall’s car park, at G5. Parking is chargeable, and the app tells drivers to validate their parking ticket. The mall’s address is 2, Jalan PJU 7/2, Mutiara Damansara, 47800 Petaling Jaya, Selangor.

Supercharging at IPC uses time-of-use pricing. The app lists a rate of RM0.69 per kWh from 11pm to 4am, RM0.88 per kWh from 4am to 9am and RM1.07 per kWh from 9am to 11pm. A congestion fee of up to RM2.00 per minute may also apply when the site is busy.

The two Destination Chargers are AC units for topping up while you shop. Tesla has charged RM0.88 per kWh for its Destination Chargers since July, when it stopped offering them for free.

As of October 1, Tesla had 21 Supercharger stations in Malaysia with a total of 92 Superchargers. The company also said it would open six more Supercharger sites by the end of the year, in Kuala Lumpur, Selangor, Perak, Negeri Sembilan and Penang.

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