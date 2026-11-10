2027 Kawasaki KX327 – 327cc fuel-injected two-stroke motocrosser unveiled, in Japan end 2026

In Bikes, International Bike News, Kawasaki / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 10 November 2026 4:01 pm

Kawasaki returns to the big-capacity two-stroke motocross segment with the 2027 Kawasaki KX327, powered by a new 327 cc fuel-injected, liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine. The KX327 marks the Japanese manufacturer’s return to full-size two-stroke off-road motorcycles after a 19-year absence.

Developed primarily for motocross competition, the KX327 has its chassis derived from the KX450F. Initially released in the US in June, the KX327 is scheduled to enter the Japanese market in the winter of 2026.

The new engine is Kawasaki’s first fuel-injected two-stroke powerplant. It combines electronic fuel injection with a newly developed exhaust-valve system to deliver more linear power across the rev range, improving throttle control and traction.

Fuel injection also eliminates manual carburettor jetting adjustments for changes in altitude and weather conditions. However, lubrication remains a conventional pre-mix arrangement. The KX327 gets electric starting, a hydraulic clutch and two selectable engine maps while power is delivered through a five-speed close-ratio transmission.

Chassis hardware includes an aluminium perimeter frame, a 48 mm KYB inverted coil-spring front fork and a KYB rear shock with Kawasaki’s Uni-Trak linkage. Braking is handled by Nissin callipers, with a 270 mm front disc and 240 mm rear disc.

Rolling on 21-inch front and 19-inch rear wheels, the motocrosser also gets adjustable handlebar and footpeg positions, ODI Lock-On grips and tool-free air-filter access. The KX327 supports Kawasaki’s Radiology The App KX2 smartphone application, which uses GPS to record riding data and lap times, monitor engine temperatures and provide maintenance reminders.

In the United States, the 2027 Kawasaki KX327 is priced at US$9,099 (RM38,200), with availability scheduled for late 2026. European pricing is 10,499 Euro (RM49,000), with deliveries in the Netherlands expected from January 2027.

Kawasaki has also introduced the KX327X, a cross-country version of the KX327 sharing the same engine. The KX327X gets a six-speed transmission, 18-inch rear wheel, a larger fuel tank, handguards, skid plate and side stand.