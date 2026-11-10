2027 Proton S70 RS styling details – Pulse Matrix Grille, Velocity Line, Geostar rims, Commander Dial, Techshifter

In Cars, Local News, Proton / by Mick Chan / 10 November 2026 11:11 pm

The Proton S70 RS was revealed last week, gaining the RS suffix that deputy CEO Abdul Rashid Musa says stands for “Refined Sportiness”, and the brand’s updated sedan brings added visual aggression in Sportline trim.

Today, Proton has held the line-off ceremony for the S70 RS at the carmaker’s Tanjong Malim plant, with Proton chief designer Azlan Othman on location to describe the styling elements that identify the sedan’s latest visual updates.

The brief was to evolve the S70 from “sporty” to “sports-focused”, Azlan said. Starting at the front of the S70 RS, the updated sedan wears the new Pulse Matrix grille with it latest take on the Infinite Weave design. This is said to mimic the visual patterns of an ECG, said Azlan – one of several references to pulse, heartbeats, and athleticism.

The red ‘S’ badge on the S70 RS has been named the Spark S, placed towards the corner of the front grille to signify the start of a rhythm; the “spark that sets the beat”, Azlan said.

Along the sides of the car, the side profile of the S70 RS is accentuated by the Velocity Line, a thin red line that runs the length of the side skirt.

At each end of this is each of the Geostar wheels – measuring 17 inches in diameter and shod in GitiComfort F22 tyres, as with its predecessor – which Azlan says is inspired by Islamic geometry, and which offers a view of the brake calipers painted in Adrenaline Red, the colour that is applied to highlights throughout the S70 RS.

Onwards, to the interior of the S70 RS; occupants are first greeted by the ‘S’ badged scuff plates, continuing the Spark S badging as found on the exterior of the new sedan.

Inside, the interior of the S70 RS is dubbed the Redline Cockpit, so-named for its generous use of red throughout such as on the lower dashboard section, centre console, seat trim sections and seat belts.

The ambient lighting employed in the cabin of the S70 RS is called Pulse Light, Azlan says, for its visual representation of a heartbeat, which again ties in the the athleticism and sportiness alluded to.

In here, the S70 RS draws from the facelifted X50, bringing from its B-SUV stablemate the 8.88-inch driver’s instrument display and 14.6-inch infotainment touchscreen.

Its centre console is carried over from the Emgrand L EM-i plug-in hybrid, which means new rectangular air vents, twin smartphone trays with a driver’s side Qi wireless charger and a Proton eMas 7-style control knob flanked by physical air-con temperature and fan speed toggles. Here, the rotary controller dubbed the Commander Dial offers a concession to physical control accompanying other touchscreen-based functions.

Making space for these additions means the omission of the gear shift selector in the outgoing S70, and in its place is a steering column-mounted selector which Proton here calls the Techshifter; the column-mounted shift lever already features in the current, facelifted X50.

For exterior colours, the S70 RS is offered with a selection of five – Quartz Black, Space Grey, Snow White, Marine Blue, and Armour Silver.

While the Proton S70 RS brings overtly sporty styling, its mechanical specification continues as before, with the 1.5 litre i-GT turbo four-cylinder engine continuing to produce 181 PS and 290 Nm as it did in the MC1 update earlier this year. The same seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission pairing follows, and so its 0-100 km/h time remains unchanged at 7.5 seconds.

There has yet to be pricing details for the S70 RS, and the presentation on the updated sedan remains squarely on its styling. Right now, it continues to be the Sportline variant of the S70 RS that is depicted, and the Premium variant remains to be seen. Now with the insights on the S70 RS styling from Proton’s chief designer, what do you think?

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2027 Proton S70 RS, official images