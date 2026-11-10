Anthony Loke’s resignation as transport minister takes effect after High Court decision on Najib

In Local News / by Harvinder Sidhu / 10 November 2026 6:00 pm

In a media statement issued today, Transport Minister Anthony Loke said his resignation takes effect immediately, following the Kuala Lumpur High Court’s decision today for former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak to serve house arrest, and in line with the stand he announced last Friday.

“This decision holds to the principles and stand that I have explained before,” he said.

Loke thanked prime minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim for the trust and mandate given to him to serve in the cabinet since December 2022. He also thanked the ministry’s top management and staff for their commitment and cooperation during his time leading the ministry.

He said he will cooperate fully to make sure the handover goes smoothly, and that the ministry’s responsibilities and initiatives continue to be carried out in the interest of the people. The statement doesn’t say who will take over the transport portfolio.