Average EV flood insurance claims cost 4x lower than ICE cars in Malaysia? Here’s why, according to PIAM

In Local News / by Danny Tan / 10 November 2026 12:45 pm

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The General Insurance Association of Malaysia (PIAM) held a media roundtable last week on the risks of the current monsoon season, and one statistic stood out because it’s contrary to popular belief.

Let’s start with something you might have guessed – according to PIAM, 50% of electric vehicles in Malaysia are covered for flood damage (flood coverage is a paid option on top of regular comprehensive auto insurance), versus just 13% for ICE vehicles as of Q2 2026.

This stat makes sense, as we can imagine EV drivers being more cautious of the battery and electronics in their device on wheels, which are costly to repair and replace. Should these go, it could very likely be a total loss. On the other hand, ICE drivers might be more willing to risk it due to the perception of their powertrain’s higher repairability.

PIAM also points to the fact that EV drivers are mostly urban, which mean that they’re more aware of flood protection and are familiar with flash flood events – in fact, we’re in the middle of a fierce monsoon season now, and visuals of roads turning into rivers have been all over social media and the news.

When flood claims do happen, ICE cars recorded an average claim cost of RM34,000. EVs? RM8,400, which is four times lower. Along with fire, an electric car in water strikes fear in most people, which is why EV makers go to great lengths to protect their batteries from water and impact – those immersion and puncture tests have real effects, and EVs are less prone to flood damage as a result.

The industry body explains that EVs have automated high-voltage isolation, which helps to reduce overall damage, and claims cost when they do get caught in water.

PIAM also observed that EVs have lower exposure to hazards. They’re usually not the only car in a household, and are less likely to be used for long distance driving – secondary usage translates to lower exposure.

While the naked stats might be surprising at a glance, it all makes sense once the reasons are explained. There’s a caveat though – EVs in the mass market are a recent phenomenon and the insurance industry does not have a huge body of claims data to work on, like they do with ICE vehicles.

So, non-EV owners, would you be afraid of driving an EV in the monsoon season, or is fire the bigger fear?