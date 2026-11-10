Bezzecchi wins Qatar MotoGP as Marc Marquez’s title celebrations delayed, Jorge Martin still in contention

In Bikes, International Bike News, MotoGP / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 10 November 2026 11:07 am

Marco Bezzecchi took victory in the 2026 Qatar MotoGP at Lusail International Circuit, denying Marc Marquez an early opportunity to secure the MotoGP world championship with two rounds remaining in the season. The Aprilia rider led all 22 laps to claim his sixth Grand Prix victory of the season, finishing 3.083 seconds ahead of Marquez on the Ducati Lenovo Team machine while Trackhouse Aprilia rider Raul Fernandez completed the podium in third.

Marquez had entered the Qatar weekend with the opportunity to wrap up the championship, having won Saturday’s sprint race. However, his second-place finish meant the title battle will continue to the Portuguese Grand Prix at Portimao, followed by the season finale in Valencia. The Spaniard now leads the riders’ championship with 431 points, 60 ahead of Aprilia’s Jorge Martin on 371 points. Bezzecchi sits third with 357 points, 74 behind the championship leader.

Martin made his return to racing in Qatar after missing the Malaysian Grand Prix at Sepang due to injury. Despite his physical condition, the Spaniard produced an impressive performance in Saturday’s sprint, finishing third after starting from 11th on the grid.

He was unable to repeat that result in Sunday’s main race, eventually crossing the line in seventh. Nevertheless, Martin remains mathematically in contention for the championship, although he will need a significant swing in results over the final two rounds to prevent Marquez from taking the title.

Marquez could secure his eighth premier-class world championship as early as the Portimao sprint race. A victory there, combined with the necessary points advantage over his remaining challengers, would make the championship mathematically out of reach.

The Qatar race weekend was also notable for the number of absentees. Yamaha withdrew both its factory and Pramac teams, leaving Fabio Quartararo, Alex Rins, Jack Miller and Augusto Fernandez out of the race, citing existing company-wide travel restrictions amid regional security concerns.

Gresini Ducati’s Alex Marquez also missed the event following surgery, while Honda’s Joan Mir remained sidelined by fatigue-related vision problems. Iker Lecuona and Jake Dixon stepped in as replacements for the two Honda riders.

Ducati’s Francesco Bagnaia was another major absentee after suffering foot fractures in a sprint-race crash involving Gresini rider Fermin Aldeguer. Honda rider Luca Marini subsequently withdrew from Sunday’s race after warm-up because of his ongoing fatigue.

With these withdrawals, just 16 riders started the Qatar Grand Prix, making it the smallest starting grid of the 2026 season. Behind the leading trio, Trackhouse rider Ai Ogura finished fourth, followed by KTM’s Enea Bastianini in fifth and Pedro Acosta in sixth. The championship now heads to Portimao for the penultimate round, where Marquez will have another opportunity to settle the title fight before the final race in Valencia.