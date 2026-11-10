In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / by Harvinder Sidhu / 10 November 2026 6:12 pm

Dodo’s 11.11 Mega Sale is on now, and it only runs for three days, from November 10 to 12. Every Dodo car mat is 25% off, and each mat order comes with a free Dodo Go Clear • Pro wiper worth RM159. There’s no minimum spend.

Dodo is calling this its biggest sale of the year. If you’ve been waiting for the right time to upgrade your mats, you’ll pay less than the mats normally cost and get new wipers on top.

The free wiper is limited to the first 100 sets, so it’s first come, first served. Dodo says buyers can save up to RM433, and the deal is only available on the official Dodo website.

Custom-fit EVA mats in three ranges

All Dodo mats are made of EVA and custom-fit to your exact car model. They come with Dodo’s Antislip for twice the grip, and they’re water-resistant, so spills don’t soak through to the carpet. There are three ranges to pick from, depending on how you use your car:

Dodo Luxury 2.0 : dual-layer EVA that traps 80% of dirt and debris in the bottom layer, so the mat looks cleaner for longer. It has an adjustable heel pad, is rated by Dodo as eight times more durable, and comes with a five-year warranty.

: dual-layer EVA that traps 80% of dirt and debris in the bottom layer, so the mat looks cleaner for longer. It has an adjustable heel pad, is rated by Dodo as eight times more durable, and comes with a five-year warranty. Dodo Elite 1.0 : single-layer EVA with a fixed heel pad. It’s easy to vacuum, rated as five times more durable, and comes with a three-year warranty.

: single-layer EVA with a fixed heel pad. It’s easy to vacuum, rated as five times more durable, and comes with a three-year warranty. Dodo Camouflage: the Elite 1.0 with a rugged camo design for off-road weekends, also with a three-year warranty.

Free Go Clear • Pro wiper, worth RM159

Buy a car mat in a standard or combo package and you get a Dodo Go Clear • Pro wiper free. Here’s what it offers:

Japanese-formula rubber, backed by 70 years of Japanese rubber expertise, which Dodo says lasts three times longer than standard rubber wipers

A hydrophobic coating that makes water bead up and roll off the glass

A two-step professional installation that cleans the windscreen before the wiper goes on, for a cleaner wipe and a longer life

Built to handle Malaysia’s heat

A two-year warranty

Only need wipers? The Go Clear • Pro is also 50% off on its own during the sale, at RM79.50 instead of RM159.

The Dodo 11.11 Mega Sale ends on November 12, and the free wipers will go to the first 100 buyers, so don’t leave it too late. Head to the official Dodo website to choose your mat and find out more. Terms and conditions apply.