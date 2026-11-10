GWM Ora 5 Plus debuts in Thailand – longer wheelbase, more luggage space than Ora 5; 1.5T hybrid, EV variants

In Cars, GWM, International News / by Mick Chan / 10 November 2026 6:14 pm

Following a teaser last week, the GWM Ora 5 Plus has made its global debut in Thailand. As its name suggests, the Ora 5 Plus is an upsized version of the Ora 5 that went on sale in Thailand in March this year, and which will be launched in Malaysia soon.

The Ora 5 Plus debuts with EV and Hi2 HEV powertrains, the latter featuring a 1.5 litre turbocharged inline-four cylinder petrol engine and an electric motor, and both launch in Thailand in a sole Ultra trim specification.

Size-wise, the Ora 5 Plus measures 4,758 mm long, 1,833 mm wide and 1,630 mm tall with a 2,720 mm wheelbase, regardless of powertrain; for comparison, the Ora 5 measures 4,471 mm long, 1,833 mm wide and 1,641 mm tall with an identical 2,720 mm wheelbase and 1,583 mm/1,577 mm front and rear track widths.

This makes the Ora 5 Plus 287 mm longer and the same width, but 11 mm lower than the Ora 5. Ground clearance for the Ora 5 Plus is 175 mm, identical to that of the Ora 5. The added length of the Ora 5 Plus relative to the Ora 5 appears to benefit luggage space; the Ora 5 Plus holds 495 litres with its rear seats up, according to GWM, compared to 272 litres in the Ora 5.

The EV variant of the Ora 5 Plus gets a 204 PS/260 Nm permanent magnet synchronous motor driving the front wheels, drawing from a 58.3 kWh lithium-ion battery that offers 520 km range on the NEDC cycle, or around 442 km on the WLTP testing standard. Charging is supported at up to 120 kW DC and 6.6 kW AC, while vehicle-to-load (V2L) can be supplied at up to 6 kW.

GWM Ora 5 Plus EV, HEV running gear

Alongside this is the Hi2 HEV, which gets a 1,499 cc litre turbocharged petrol engine rated to produce 150 PS from 5,500 rpm to 6,000 rpm and 240 Nm from 1,800 rpm to 4,000 rpm. This pairs with a 190 PS/236 Nm electric motor, drawing from a 1.09 kWh battery, to yield combined outputs of 223 PS and 476 Nm.

Both battery-electric and hybrid powertrains match the output figures of their counterparts in the Ora 5. In the case of the hybrid, fuel tank capacity is 55 litres.

Suspension layout in the Ora 5 Plus is with MacPherson struts in front and a multi-link setup at the rear, thus matching that of the Ora 5, which in turn matches that of the Good Cat. Wheels are 18-inch alloys, shod in tyres measuring 225/60R18, complemented by a tyre repair kit.

Across both EV and hybrid variants, the Ora 5 Plus packs an identical ADAS suite which is comprised of forward and rear collision warning, door open warning, lane change assist, front and rear cross traffic alert, lane departure warning, traffic sign recognition, blind spot detection, and speed limit warning function.

Further active safety functions in the Ora 5 Plus include ABS, EBD, traction control, hill start assist, and hill descent control, along with front seatbelt reminder and emergency call function functions. Visual aids also include a 360-degree camera system with a “transparent-body” view; passive safety kit includes front, side and curtain airbags for a total of six airbags.

Four drive modes are offered in the Ora 5 Plus EV and hybrid variants, both getting Eco, Normal and Sport for the first three. For the fourth, the EV gets a “Well-being” mode, while the hybrid gets a Snow mode.

According to GWM, the Ora 5 Plus chassis has been “internationally tuned” to provide balanced handling, stability and control. Meanwhile, an integrated braking control system is said to provide quicker response, smoother control and better energy recovery.

Exterior equipment as standard on both EV and hybrid variants of the Ora 5 Plus include automatic LED headlights with LED DRLs, full-width LED tail lights, a panoramic sunroof with powered sunshade, powered tailgate, and power-folding exterior mirrors.

Inside, both variants get a six-way power adjustable driver’s seat with three-position memory and ventilation, while the front passenger seat has four-way power adjustment and ventilation. Seat upholstery is leatherette, while the multifunction steering wheel is on a four-way adjustable column.

Infotainment is by a 15.6-inch touchscreen while the driver gets a 10.25-inch digital display, and audio is by a nine-speaker system; voice control supports Thai and English spoken commands. software updates are dispensed over-the-air (OTA).

Smartphone connectivity is by wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and charging is supported by a 50-watt wireless charging pad. Also in here are one USB-A and one USB-C port each in the front row, one USB-C in the second row, and an additional USB-A port for powering a dashcam.

For exterior colours, the Ora 5 Plus is offered in Ebony Black, Hamilton White and Mountain Grey, with Dark Grey interior upholstery. The EV variant gains additional colour choices; Emerald Green exterior paint, and the Brown Beige interior colour scheme.

While the GWM Ora 5 Plus has just made its debut in Thailand, word of local assembly (CKD) for a station wagon based on the Ora 5 platform has emerged beforehand, during the line-off ceremony for the Wey G9 HEV and Ora 5 HEV at EP Manufacturing’s (EPMB) Pegoh, Melaka plant last week.

“(The GWM Ora 5 SUV’s) advanced common platform architecture creates opportunities for further models. We hope GWM will entrust Pegoh with related variants from this platform, including perhaps a sedan, and perhaps a station wagon,” EPMB executive chairman Hamidon Abdullah said at the event. Might we see the Ora 5 Plus in Malaysia as a CKD model?

GWM Ora 5 Plus debut brochure