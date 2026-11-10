Kove 650RR unveiled, 109 hp supersport arriving in 2027

In Bikes, International Bike News, Kove / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 10 November 2026 2:56 pm

Kove has unveiled the Kove 650RR, a road-legal supersport developed for track use, powered by a 645 cc engine producing 109 hp and equipped with a bidirectional quickshifter and cornering ABS. The liquid-cooled, 16-valve DOHC engine produces 109 hp at 13,000 rpm (China news reports power at 124 hp) and 60 Nm of torque at 11,000 rpm.

The 6560RR features ride-by-wire throttle control, three riding modes – Standard, Sport and Custom – and a bi-directional quickshifter. The wing is carried in a double-beam chassis as a stressed-member, with aluminium subframe and swingarm, and adjustable suspension.

Power goes to the rear wheel through a six-speed slipper clutch equipped gearbox. Rider assistance systems include blind-spot monitoring and lane-change assistance while a six-axis IMU (Internal Measurement Unit) controls riding aids.

Braking is done by twin floating front discs with four-piston calipers, with cornering ABS and traction control as standard equipment. Weighing 195 kg, the motorcycle gets a 17-litre aluminium fuel tank and an 810 mm seat height.

Equipment includes a 6-inch TFT display with MotoPlay connectivity, front and rear cameras, and lane-change assist. Kove has developed the 650RR to combine circuit-focused performance with road-going practicality.

First deliveries are scheduled for the third quarter of 2027, with pricing and market availability yet to be announced. The company is also preparing the model for competition in the 2027 World Supersport Championship.