KYMCO CV-X45 adventure scooter shown at EICMA 2026, 427 cc single-cylinder engine, 34.4 hp, 40 Nm

In Bikes, International Bike News, Kymco / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 10 November 2026 12:14 pm

Shown at EICMA 2026 is the KYMCO CV-X45 adventure crossover, introducing a new 427 cc model that combines scooter convenience with motorcycle-style chassis engineering and off-road capability. First previewed as the CV-R5 concept, the CV-X45 is powered by a liquid-cooled, single-cylinder, four-valve engine producing 34.4 hp at 7,500 rpm and 40 Nm of torque at 5,000 rpm.

The engine features dual balancers and is mounted centrally in the chassis, rather than being incorporated into the rear swingarm as on conventional scooters. Power is delivered through KYMCO’s Power Transmission Matrix (PTM) system, with a chain final drive.

The arrangement is intended to reduce unsprung weight and improve handling, giving the CV-X45 a more motorcycle-like layout despite its scooter-inspired design. The rider can choose between three riding modes – Power, Rain and Off-Road – to suit different road and riding conditions.

The chassis is equipped with a 41 mm upside-down front fork in front offering 150 mm of wheel travel, while the rear uses a six-link suspension system with adjustable preload and 150 mm of travel. Ground clearance is 150 mm, supporting its intended use on unpaved roads and light off-road trails.

Braking is handled by twin front discs and a single rear disc, with ABS and traction control fitted as standard. The CV-X45 rides on 15-inch front and 14-inch rear alloy wheels, shod with Dunlop Trailmax Mixtour tyres measuring 120/70 and 150/70 respectively.

Other equipment includes full LED lighting, a full-colour digital instrument display, keyless ignition, heated grips and cruise control. Practicality is addressed with under-seat storage capable of accommodating a full-face helmet.

The CV-X45 has a 13.5-litre fuel tank and weighs 212 kg in running order. Seat height is 800 mm, while its wheelbase measures 1,565 mm. Overall dimensions are 2,240 mm long, 890 mm wide and 1,415 mm tall. KYMCO has confirmed that the production CV-X45 will enter the Taiwanese market in the second quarter of 2027, with a European-market version also planned.