Lexus ES350h Luxury in Malaysia – 247 PS hybrid 2.5L, new design, larger overall dimensions; RM366,888 OTR

In Cars, Lexus, Local News / by Mick Chan / 10 November 2026 12:07 pm

The 2027 Lexus ES has been launched in Malaysia earlier this month, and the eighth-generation sedan comes to the Malaysian market in sole ES350h Luxury guise, unlike in other markets such as Thailand, Singapore and Indonesia where the model is offered in battery-electric and petrol hybrid forms.

Priced at RM366,888 on-the-road without insurance, the Lexus ES350h gets a powertrain comprised of the A25A-FXE 2.5 litre naturally aspirated inline-four cylinder petrol engine that makes 189 PS at 6,000 rpm and 235 Nm from 4,200 rpm to 5,000 rpm, aided by an electric motor with 204 PS and 270 Nm. Total system output is 247 PS.

Acceleration is a claimed 7.7 seconds for the 0-100 km/h run while top speed is 200 km/h, and its fuel consumption is rated at 4.4 litres per 100 km on the NEDC cycle.

Cars typically grow as they progress to a new generation; in the case of the Lexus ES, it has grown significantly in all exterior dimensions, measuring 5,140 mm long (165 mm longer than its predecessor), 1,920 mm wide (+55 mm), 1,555 mm tall (+110 mm) and a wheelbase of 2,950 mm (+80 mm).

Therefore, the eighth-generation ES is approaching the dimensions of the LS flagship sedan, which measures which is 5,235 mm long, 1,900 mm wide, 1,450 mm tall with a wheelbase of 3,125 mm.

Shown at Auto Shanghai in 2025, The full-model change for the ES marks a significant departure in its design, drawing inspiration from the LF-ZC concept that was shown at the Japan Mobility Show 2023.

Its “spindle body” front end wears twin-L LED DRLs while its main headlights are integrated into blacked-out corners of the front bumper. Its roofline now tapers to a fastback-style shape at the rear, where slim full-width taillights feature the Lexus branding in the centre, and L-shaped light signatures feature in the lower corners of the rear bumper.

Also overhauled for the ES is its dashboard architecture, which trades the curvy lines of its predecessor for a simpler layout. A 14-inch infotainment touchscreen accompanies a 12.3-inch digital instrument panel for the driver, and controls for climate control and selected vehicle functions are located in a row of hidden-until-lit buttons in the centre.

Standard kit in the ES350h Luxury includes a powered panoramic roof, perforated synthetic leather seat upholstery, paddle shifters, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support, a 17-speaker (+subwoofer) Mark Levinson sound system, 64-colour ambient lighting, a Qi wireless charger, dual-zone climate control, and powered front seats with heating and ventilation.

Beyond the cabin, this gets 19-inch alloy wheels shod in 235/55R19 tyres, as well as rain-sensing wipers and a powered boot lid.

For safety equipment, the ES350h Luxury receives eight airbags including for the front occupants’ knees, plus systems including VSC, ABS, traction control, brake assist, hill start assist, and more. Also on are a panoramic view monitor, tyre pressure monitor and a digital rear-view mirror.

Advanced driving assistance systems in the new ES comes with the Lexus Safety System+ 4.0 ADAS suite, including functions such as pre-collision warning with autonomous emergency braking, lane tracing assist, full-range dynamic radar cruise control, and lane departure assist.

Also on are blind spot monitoring, vehicle approach notice, road sign assist, lead car departure notification, safe exit warning, Lexus Teammate Advanced Park (automated parking assist and active cornering assist.

For exterior colours, this model can be chosen with White Nova Glass Flake, Sonic Titanium, Graphite Black Glass Flake, Sonic Iridium and Sou. In Malaysia, the Lexus ES350h Luxury is sold with a five-year/unlimited-mileage, and its hybrid powertrain components are covered with an eight-year warranty.