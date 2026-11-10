Li Auto picks Wearnes for Singapore, Zung Fu for Hong Kong; Thailand, Vietnam, Philippines partners named

In Cars, Li Auto / by Harvinder Sidhu / 10 November 2026 10:04 pm

Li Auto has signed partners for five more Asia-Pacific markets, and three of them drive on the left. At a ceremony in Beijing on November 10, the Chinese carmaker named its partners for Thailand, Hong Kong, Singapore, the Philippines and Vietnam. Thailand, Hong Kong and Singapore will be its first right-hand-drive (RHD) markets. Li Auto has only built left-hand-drive cars since it was founded in 2015.

Add Macau, Cambodia, Laos and Myanmar, which were signed in April, and Li Auto says it is entering nine markets in the region this year. Only Macau has opened so far, in June.

The first RHD car is the Li Mega, the brand’s fully electric MPV. It makes its RHD debut at the Thailand International Motor Expo, which runs from December 2 to 13, followed by a brand and Mega launch in Hong Kong. Li Auto says more than one RHD model will follow within a year. Chairman and CEO Li Xiang said on the company’s second-quarter earnings call that an RHD Li i6 SUV would complete the line-up.

Nestor Wu, vice president of Li Auto’s international business, called the five signings “an important milestone as Li Auto officially enters Asia-Pacific markets”. He said the company will work with leading local partners to adapt its products and services to local regulations and customer needs.

Below, we look at each partner and the other brands they handle, followed by what changes in the RHD Mega.

Hong Kong: Zung Fu Group

Zung Fu Group will be Li Auto’s general distributor in Hong Kong. Zung Fu has sold Mercedes-Benz cars in Hong Kong since the 1950s and has been part of the Jardine Matheson Group since 1990. Today, it is the authorised Mercedes-Benz dealer for passenger cars and vans in Hong Kong and Macau, and the general distributor for Mercedes-Benz trucks and buses.

Its other brands are handled by member companies:

Hyundai Hong Kong : exclusive Hyundai distributor since 2003

: exclusive Hyundai distributor since 2003 Fu Chong Motors : general distributor for the new-generation smart

: general distributor for the new-generation smart Futeng Motors : general agent for BYD’s luxury brand Denza

: general agent for BYD’s luxury brand Denza Yan Tin Motors : Foton commercial vehicles

: Foton commercial vehicles Fudo Motors: BYD commercial vehicles

Denza’s Hong Kong range includes the D9 MPV, so Zung Fu will be selling the Mega alongside one of its closest rivals. Li Auto hasn’t given a date for the Hong Kong launch.

Singapore: Wearnes Automotive

Singapore goes to Wearnes Automotive, whose roots go back to 1906. That year, Australian brothers Charlie and Theodore Wearne set up C.F.F. Wearne & Co. and took on the Oldsmobile agency, adding Rolls-Royce in 1909. The StarChase group has owned Wearnes since 2014.

Wearnes’ Singapore line-up includes Renault, Volvo, Polestar, Jaguar, Land Rover, Lotus, Alpine, Aston Martin, Bentley and Bugatti. It also handles Pininfarina and Rimac hypercars, plus Ducati and Harley-Davidson motorcycles. In 2025 it signed up Nio, whose Firefly city EV went on sale in Singapore this year as Nio’s first RHD model. Li Auto and Nio compete head-on in China.

Outside Singapore, Wearnes’ website lists:

Hong Kong : Lotus, Polestar and Volvo

: Lotus, Polestar and Volvo Taiwan : Jaguar and Land Rover

: Jaguar and Land Rover Thailand : Lotus

: Lotus Vietnam : Bentley

: Bentley Mongolia : Land Rover and Porsche

: Land Rover and Porsche Malaysia: Aston Martin, Bentley, Honda and Koenigsegg

Wearnes brought Aston Martin back to Malaysia in 2015 and became Koenigsegg’s exclusive partner in Asia in 2019.

Li Auto’s Singapore showroom will be at 45 Leng Kee Road, the Wearnes headquarters. Sales and aftersales start in the first quarter of 2027, and The Business Times reports that the first deliveries are due in January or February. The launch models will be the Mega and the i6, both fully electric. Local specifications and prices have not been confirmed.

“We’re excited to work with Li Auto, one of China’s most innovative luxury automotive brands,” said Wearnes CEO Andre Roy.

Thailand: Li Auto subsidiary with Evante and Infinite Automobile

Thailand is the only one of the five without a distributor. A Li Auto subsidiary will run the market, and two dealer groups will sell the cars. Thai site Autolife Thailand names the subsidiary as Li Auto New Energy (Thailand) Co., Ltd.

Evante is 51% owned by Synergetic Auto Performance (asap), a car rental company listed on the Stock Exchange of Thailand. Evante became the exclusive Thai distributor of SAIC’s Maxus commercial EVs in March. It launched four models at the BIG Motor Sale with prices from 990,000 baht.

Infinite Automobile belongs to the AAS Group, whose AAS Auto Service has imported Porsche into Thailand since 1986 and was appointed a Bentley dealer in 1990. Infinite was set up to sell EVs. It represents Changan’s Deepal, Avatr and Lumin brands in Thailand, with close to 30 Deepal showrooms and two Avatr showrooms in Bangkok.

According to Autolife Thailand, the first batch of Megas has already been shipped to Thailand, but bookings and sales won’t open until the first quarter of 2027. It estimates a price of 3.5 million baht or more. The i6 will be shown at the motor expo for display only, ahead of its Thai launch in 2027. The site also reports that Li Auto is studying local assembly in Thailand and has held talks with government agencies.

Vietnam: Neera Motors

Neera Motors is Li Auto’s importer and distributor in Vietnam. It’s a new company: Vietnam’s business registry shows it was set up in Hanoi in February 2026 as Changan Vietnam Automobile Company Limited and later renamed Neera Motors. It also holds Dongfeng’s Forthing brand, which starts with the V9 MPV, a Kia Carnival rival, some time after Li Auto. General director Hoàng Chí Trung told Vietnamese media that the first two Li Auto showrooms will be in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.

Vietnam drives on the right, so it gets the left-hand-drive range, including the extended-range models. Tuoi Tre reports that Neera will introduce four SUVs in December or January: the electric i6 and the L6, L8 and L9 extended-range models. Prices and the sales start have not been announced.

Philippines: Dangdang New Energy Auto Service

The Philippines is the only one of the five where Li Auto is already on sale. Local distributor HomeAuto launched the L7 and L9 in April 2025 and opened a showroom in Bonifacio Global City the following month. A second showroom followed in Aseana City, Parañaque, in April this year. Li Auto’s announcement names Dangdang New Energy Auto Service as its Philippine partner and doesn’t mention HomeAuto.

Dangdang brought GAC’s Aion EVs to the Philippines in September 2024. GAC took Aion in-house through GAC International Philippines in October 2025. In China, Dangdang New Energy is an EV sales and service company in which Hong Kong-listed dealer group China Harmony Auto made a strategic investment. In 2023, China Harmony said Dangdang was authorised by Li Auto, Nio, Xpeng, GAC Aion and Voyah.

Macau, Cambodia, Laos and Myanmar

The April round covered Hongyue Group in Macau, SDB Investment in Cambodia, Hongyun Group in Laos and PMPG EV in Myanmar. Rollouts were due to start in May, but only Macau has opened.

Macau’s Guangdong Hongyue Automobile Sales Group is also Nio’s general distributor there. It opened Li Auto’s first Macau store on June 26 with the i6 and i8, in left-hand drive. In Cambodia, SDB Auto Group is also one of two investors in NSPENG, Xpeng’s official dealer, alongside China’s Guangzhou Nanling Auto Group. PMPG – EV Myanmar Trading is one of the companies licensed under Myanmar’s EV import programme.

The right-hand-drive Li Mega

For RHD markets, the Mega gets 11 kW charging and a CCS Type 2 port, and Li Auto says it is configured for a five-star ASEAN NCAP rating. Other local changes include:

glass specifications and number plate sizes

220-volt sockets in the cabin

local languages, SIM and data services

AM/FM bands and the infotainment apps

It keeps the rear-wheel steering (5.5 metre turning radius), 800-volt active anti-roll bars and dual-chamber air suspension.

In China, the Mega is a 5.35 metre-long seven-seater with dual motors making 400 kW. Its 800-volt platform supports up to 520 kW charging, taking the battery from 10% to 80% in about 10 minutes. Li Auto hasn’t published battery, range or price figures for the RHD car.

Malaysia not on the list

Malaysia isn’t among the nine markets, but there are signs it could be next. Li Auto advertised for a Malaysia general manager on LinkedIn, and The Business Times says industry reports have the brand poised to enter Malaysia and Australia soon. Li Auto has said nothing officially.

If it does come, Malaysia’s rules for fully imported EVs, which since July require a CIF value of at least RM200,000 and at least 180 kW of power, would favour the Mega over the cheaper i6.

Li Auto’s overseas push

Li Xiang founded Li Auto in Beijing in 2015, and its extended-range SUVs made its name in China. It listed on Nasdaq in 2020 and in Hong Kong in 2021. Its first overseas store opened in Uzbekistan in October 2025. Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan and Egypt followed, along with deals with Al Fahim Motors in the UAE and Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors in Saudi Arabia in April. In Europe, the i6 goes on sale as the Li 6 in Norway and the Netherlands in the first quarter of 2027, with the UK due later that year.

The overseas push comes as sales at home slow. Li Auto delivered 29,025 vehicles in October, 8.6% fewer than a year earlier. It posted a net loss of 1.71 billion yuan (RM1.01 billion) for the second quarter, its second loss in a row, as revenue fell 15.1% to 25.67 billion yuan.

GALLERY: Li Mega

