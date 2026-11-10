Malaysian Cub Prix introduces 140 cc – 185 cc scooter racing category in 2027

In Bikes, Local Bike News / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 10 November 2026 6:48 pm

The Petronas MAM Malaysian Cub Prix Championship will introduce a new Open Class Scooter Race category for the 2027 season, expanding its racing programme to include automatic motorcycles with engine capacities ranging from 140cc to 185cc. Presented by race organiser Safe Aim Mutual Sdn Bhd, the new category aims to bring a fresh dimension to the national racing series, with riders competing on production-based automatic motorcycles without manual gearboxes.

The class will be open to all eligible scooter models within the specified engine capacity range, with Yamaha, Honda, Suzuki and Modenas expected to feature on the starting grid. Scooters from Chinese and European manufacturers are also eligible, provided they meet the technical regulations.

The introduction of the category is expected to create a new competitive platform for manufacturers, racing teams and privateers, while giving riders an opportunity to develop their racing skills on automatic motorcycles. Beyond the on-track competition, the series will also challenge teams and mechanics to optimise engine performance, acceleration, durability and automatic transmission systems under racing conditions.

The new category is also intended to broaden grassroots participation in Malaysian motorsports by bringing more accessible and widely used motorcycle platforms into competitive racing. Further details, including technical regulations, rider registration requirements and the full 2027 race calendar, will be announced at a later date.