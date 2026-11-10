Proton i-HEV name confirmed for AMA02/Saga Cross/X30 hybrid – 1.5L DHE and DHT with 163 PS, 220 Nm

In Cars, Local News, Proton / by Anthony Lim / 10 November 2026 5:13 pm

Shown at the Kuala Lumpur International Mobility Show (KLIMS) 2026, and then again at the Global Automotive and Technology Expo (GATE) 2026, Proton’s HEV hybrid system now has an official name – the automaker has confirmed i-HEV as the official name of its new hybrid technology, which will make its debut in the upcoming AMA02, or Saga Cross/X30.

Reiterating that which was indicated previously, the naturally-aspirated 1.5-litre Dedicated Hybrid Engine (DHE) Atkinson-cycle mill offers 111 PS and 136 Nm of torque (which is the same as China’s Geely Preface i-HEV), with a 46.5% thermal efficiency.

The unit also features a high geometric compression ratio of 14:1, which works with water-cooled exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) to optimise combustion and reduce pumping losses. Elsewhere, a variable displacement oil pump adjusts oil supply according to demand, while an electric water pump manages coolant circulation as needed, helping to reduce the energy consumed by auxiliary systems and support effective engine temperature management.

Other numbers bandied include a 97.5% transmission efficiency and a 97% dual-motor peak efficiency from its one-speed 11-in-1 dedicated hybrid transmission (DHT) with P1 and P3 motors. The P1 motor starts the engine and generates electricity, while the P3 motor drives the vehicle and recovers energy during deceleration.

Also confirmed is the output of the main driving motor, which is 163 PS and 220 Nm, similar to that on the Geely Galaxy Starshine 6/Emgrand EM-i. It is however lower than the Geely Preface i-HEV’s 190 PS and 240 Nm.

The i-HEV system features a 1.38 kWh battery that stores energy for electric driving and motor assistance. The engine supplies energy through the generator when required, and like similar HEV systems, also recovers some of the vehicle’s kinetic energy during deceleration via regenerative braking and converts it into electricity for later use.

A power control module (PCM) coordinates the engine, motors and battery, automatically selecting between four operating modes (EV, Series, Parallel and Direct Drive mode) according to vehicle speed, power demand and battery condition, with selection done by the system.

The automaker said that with a petrol engine developed specifically for hybrid operation, dual electric motors and intelligent energy management, i-HEV is designed to deliver lower fuel consumption alongside smooth, responsive performance. As reported previously, both the engine and DHT are set to be assembled in Tanjong Malim.

“Malaysian car buyers want technology that makes their daily journeys easier. With i-HEV, we are bringing together fuel efficiency, responsive performance and the convenience of a hybrid system that requires no external charging. Whether driving through city traffic or travelling home for the holidays, the system manages how petrol and electric power are used so drivers can concentrate on their journey,” said Proton deputy CEO Datuk Abdul Rashid Musa.

GALLERY: Proton i-HEV official images

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GALLERY: Proton i-HEV showcase at Global Automotive and Technology Expo (GATE) 2026