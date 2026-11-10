Thailand changes land border entry rule for Malaysia?

In Local News / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 10 November 2026 10:06 am

Online reports have emerged saying Malaysian vehicles entering the Sungai Golok land border crossing in Kelantan now require a court issued document authorising the driver to bring the vehicle into Thailand. This was reported in Utusan Malaysia as a measure to prevent stolen vehicles and unauthorised vehicles from being taken across the border, according to Patikorn Liewweha, head of Customs control and inspection at Sungai Golok.

The new requirement was reported to take immediate effect at the Malaysia-Thailand border crossing in Narathiwat, southern Thailand, on November 9, 2026. This means a conventional permission letter signed by the registered vehicle owner may no longer be sufficient for motorists bringing borrowed or family-owned vehicles into Thailand.

Previously, a letter of authorisation signed by the registered owner was accepted for temporary vehicle entry. The reported change affects Malaysians travelling in borrowed cars, vehicles belonging to family members and potentially company-registered vehicles.

Under the existing temporary import arrangements, Malaysian-registered vehicles are exempt from Thailand’s Foreign Vehicle Permit requirement because Malaysia has a reciprocal road transport agreement with Thailand. However, vehicles must still complete customs declaration procedures when entering the country.

Thailand’s government guidance states that motorists bringing in vehicles they do not own must present authorisation from the registered owner. The newly reported requirement for authorisation issued by a Malaysian court appears to be a stricter additional condition introduced at Sungai Golok.

However, there is an important distinction concerning the geographical scope of the reported change. Thailand’s Regional Customs Office IV, which oversees several checkpoints along the Malaysian border, continues to publish guidance requiring a letter of authorisation from the vehicle owner when the driver is not the registered owner and does not specifically state that this must be issued by a Malaysian court.

As such, the court authorisation requirement has so far been reported specifically at Sungai Golok, and there is no confirmed announcement that it has been extended to all Malaysia-Thailand border crossings. Malaysians planning to drive into Thailand through Bukit Kayu Hitam-Sadao, Padang Besar or other checkpoints should check the latest requirements with the relevant customs authorities before travelling.

paultan.org has reached out to the Thailand Customs Region IV office for clarification and will update this article should further information be received.