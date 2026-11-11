2027 Mercedes-Benz CLA200 hybrid in Malaysia – local spec AMG Line, MBUX Superscreen, CKD, RM275k est

In Cars, Local News, Mercedes-Benz / by Jonathan Lee / 11 November 2026 3:57 pm

Previewed in Singapore in September, the C178 Mercedes-Benz CLA200 hybrid has quietly made its way to Malaysian showrooms, where it joins the fully-electric C174 that was launched in August. It’s yet to be available to purchase, however, and it still carries an estimated price of RM275,000 – around the same as the CLA250+ EV.

That’s despite the fact that CKD local assembly has already begun, as denoted by the car’s VIN having a “PLB” suffix. This is also our first look at the definitive local spec for Stuttgart’s compact four-door coupé, as even the EV hasn’t been seen in its final trim.

Unlike the lightly-optioned Singaporean-spec preview car, our CLA hybrid will come with much more equipment, almost matching Mercedes’ promo materials. For one, it will be offered in AMG Line trim, which adds much more aggressive front and rear bumpers and a smattering of chrome highlights on the front spoiler and rear valance.

On top of that, the Malaysian version will be optioned with Multibeam LED headlights, an illuminated grille (open here, differentiating the hybrid from the EV), flush pop-out door handles and snazzy 19-inch AMG five-twin-spoke alloy wheels. A panoramic glass roof (without a sunshade, mind) will be part of the standard specification, although we won’t get the Sky Control illuminated panel with electrochromic frosting that is an optional extra in other markets.

Inside, the CLA’s flat, rather featureless dashboard will be festooned with not one, not two, but three screens as part of the MBUX Superscreen package. These include the 10.25-inch digital instrument display and twin 14-inch touchscreens, including one for the passenger.

With the AMG Line pack, you’ll get a flat-bottomed, double-spoke Nappa leather-wrapped steering wheel with new physical rocker and roller switches to join the usual capacitive touch buttons. Also to be fitted are power-adjustable sports seats (with memory) upholstered in black Artico faux leather and Dinamica microfibre, AMG floor mats and alloy pedals.

Other bits of standard kit include passive comfort suspension, dual-zone auto air-con, rear air vents (finally), augmented reality navigation, a panoramic glass roof with a heat rejection coating (but no sunshade), 64-colour ambient lighting, smartphone digital key pre-installation, a Qi wireless charger, an interior selfie and video camera, eight speakers, park assist, a 360-degree camera system and a hands-free powered boot lid.

The CLA hybrid is built on the same Mercedes-Benz Modular Architecture (MMA) as the EV, but in place of the pure electric propulsion and big battery lies a 1.5 litre turbo four-cylinder engine built by Geely’s Horse Powertrain in China. Despite boasting the same 1,499 cc swept capacity as Proton’s BHE15 i-GT mill, we’ve been told it’s not the same engine, producing 163 PS at 5,500 rpm and 250 Nm of torque from 1,750 to 4,000 rpm.

The CLA hybrid is built on the same Mercedes-Benz Modular Architecture (MMA) as the EV, but in place of the pure electric propulsion and big battery lies a 1.5 litre turbo four-cylinder engine built by Geely’s Horse Powertrain in China. Despite boasting the same 1,499 cc swept capacity as Proton’s BHE15 i-GT mill, we’ve been told it’s not the same engine, producing 163 PS at 5,500 rpm and 250 Nm of torque from 1,750 to 4,000 rpm.

Mated to this four-pot is a 48-volt hybrid system that includes a 30 PS electric motor for accelerative assistance, boosting system outputs to 184 PS and 330 Nm. This enables it to get from zero to 100 km/h in eight seconds flat on its way to a top speed of 232 km/h.

The powertrain is ostensibly a mild hybrid, except that the CLA200 is able to drive on electric power alone at low loads. The whole shebang is paired with an eight-speed 8F-eDCT dual-clutch transmission, with the electric motor able to recuperate up to 25 kW of power across all eight gears. Unlike the rear-drive EV, the hybrid is front-wheel drive, delivering a combined fuel consumption of under 5.0 litres per 100 km. This also means there’s no front boot (obviously), although the rear boot is unchanged at 405 litres.

Safety-wise, the CLA250+ comes with eight airbags (including a driver’s knee bag and a centre airbag) and the MB.Drive Standard suite of driver assists. The latter includes autonomous emergency braking, evasive steering assist, Distronic adaptive cruise control with stop and go, curve speed reduction, lane keeping assist, blind spot monitoring with collision avoidance, traffic sign recognition, emergency stop assist and parking AEB.

However, the car stops short of offering Level 2 semi-autonomous driving functionality as standard, as it lacks lane centring assist as well as autonomous lane changes. These are part of MB.Drive Assist, which requires an exceedingly pricey subscription of RM169 per month (first month free), RM1,690 per year or RM4,059 every three years.