2027 Voge SR450X adventure scooter in M’sia , RM29,888

In Bikes, Local Bike News, Voge / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 11 November 2026 11:34 am

Now officially available in Malaysia is the 2027 Voge SR450X adventure scooter, priced at RM29,888, excluding road tax, insurance and registration. Previously launched in May, 2026, at the Malaysia Bike Show (Mforce MotoXperience 2026) at MAEPS Serdang, the adventure-oriented maxi-scooter is offered in three colours – Alpine Green, Cosmic Blue and Onyx Black.

The SR450X comes with a 398 cc liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine, making it one of the few scooters in its class to use a twin-cylinder configuration. Power os claimed to be 42 hp at 8,000 rpm and 42 Nm of torque at 5,750 rpm, with an 84 mm bore and 72 mm stroke and an 11:1 compression ratio. Fuel delivery is via electronic fuel injection, while ignition uses a TCI system.

Power is sent to the rear wheel through an automatic transmission and belt final drive. Riders can choose between Normal and Sport riding modes, while a dual-cable throttle system is fitted for more precise throttle response and 18 litres of fuel is carried in the tank.

Suspension comes from KYB, with a 37 mm inverted front fork offering fully adjustable damping and 122 mm of travel. The rear uses dual air-chamber shock absorbers with adjustable preload and compression damping, providing 123 mm of travel. These are mounted alongside a single-sided aluminium swingarm.

Braking hardware comprises a 300 mm floating front disc with a four-piston J Juan caliper and a 240 mm rear disc with a four-piston Nissin caliper. Switchable ABS and traction control are standard equipment, alongside blind-spot detection.

The SR450X rides on spoke wheels shod with block-pattern Maxxis tyres, measuring 110/70-17 at the front and 150/70-17 at the rear. Dimensions are 2,165 mm long, 879 mm wide and 1,440 mm tall, with a 1,518 mm wheelbase, 795 mm seat height and 180 mm ground clearance while kerb weight is listed at 220 kg.

Equipment is extensive, with a seven-inch colour TFT display with navigation screen projection through the Carbit Ride app. Bluetooth connectivity with the rider’s smartphone supports calls, contacts and music, while other riding conveniences include keyless operation, tyre pressure monitoring, USB Type-A and Type-C charging ports and a motorised adjustable windscreen.

Rider and passenger comfort is addressed with three-level heated grips and heated seats. There is also front cowl and under-seat storage, an additional power outlet in the storage compartment, a utility hook, parking brake lever, seat-opening button and hydraulic seat damper.

Adventure equipment includes handguards, fog lights, crash bars and off-road-style anti-slip footrests. A front and rear dashcam system is also fitted, along with full LED lighting and a side-stand safety switch.

The Voge SR450X is covered by a two-year warranty, capped at 20,000 km for comprehensive coverage, whichever comes first. If the scooter exceeds 20,000 km during the two-year period, its engine components remain covered by an unlimited mileage warranty for the balance of the warranty period based on time, while spare parts are available for purchase online.